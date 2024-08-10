Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis Recap

I first covered RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) in February of 2024, with the thesis that the stock was approaching a bottom with attractive fundamentals and a mispriced valuation. I noted the competitive advantages of the business model were still there and that brand recognition can still carry the company forward. Since then, the company has announced strong Q2 earnings with a beat of $0.06 on non-GAAP EPS, confirming my bullish thesis has some legs to it. Therefore, I remain bullish and continue to reaffirm a buy rating for RE/MAX Holdings.

Housing Market Continues To Be Slow

It hasn't been an easy market for RE/MAX Holdings to operate in, with high mortgage rates and a potentially slowing economy making it difficult for agents to do business and earn commissions. According to US Bank,

Affordability issues continue to trouble the housing market. The cost of borrowing to purchase a home remains high by recent standards. While that factor affects the ability of certain buyers to enter the market, home prices continue to climb as the available inventory of existing homes remains near historic lows.

As home affordability gets increasingly out of reach for most Americans, a lot of them have had to rent apartments and perhaps live on friend's couches in the meantime. Credit card debt has increased to $1.14 trillion recently, showing how most people are struggling to make ends meet and are relying on debt to get by. In this economy, the backdrop is quite negative and would have most investors scared to invest in stocks like RE/MAX which have financial performance tied to the real estate market.

Nonetheless, it is surprising to see RE/MAX still holding up pretty well which signals their competitive strength and brand recognition are still robust. According to the Q2 earnings press release,

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds 1 decreased 4.8% to $58.4 million, driven by negative 4.5% organic growth 2 and 0.3% adverse foreign currency movements

decreased 4.8% to $58.4 million, driven by negative 4.5% organic growth and 0.3% adverse foreign currency movements Total Revenue decreased 4.8% to $78.5 million

While the sales have gone down, it was actually still better than analyst expectations, sending shares up 7% after hours. My opinion is that although the sales are down, they are still holding up quite resiliently even during a fairly bad economic environment. I am pleasantly surprised by the guidance, mostly remaining unchanged with "Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $93.0 million to $98.0 million, changed from $90.0 million to $100.0 million".

Some investors may worry about the decreasing agent count, "Total agent count decreased 968 agents, or 0.7%, to 143,542 agents". My reaction is that despite unfavorable regulatory changes to how commissions should be set up in the real estate world, the fact that agents only decreased 0.7% shows resiliency in this key performance metric. However, we are still in the early stages and could see agent count decrease significantly going forward, so it's too early to call victory in my opinion.

I think that we may see an overall decrease in agents, but that is actually a positive in my opinion because it only leaves the high-performing agents in business and weeds out the low-performing ones. Investors should view the agent count metric with some nuance because it includes the high and low-earning agents all into one number. For the true fundamental performance of RE/MAX, I believe the vast majority of their commissions will still come from top-performing agents. Therefore, the stock remains a buy in my view as revenues can still remain stable which is enough to keep the stock from going any lower.

Only The Best Agents Will Survive

A long time ago, the industry standard for real estate agent commissions was 5-6%. These incredibly high commissions attracted a lot of real estate agents, as they were heavily incentivized to get the deal done and keep thousands of dollars as commission. In my opinion, these commission rates were unreasonably high and attracted a glut and oversupply of agents that fiercely competed ruthlessly against each other for business.

In good markets, everyone made money. In bad markets, agents suffered dramatically. A feast or famine job, it was still popular in my view because of the high commission rate they got for getting a deal done. But now, things have changed. According to Urban Institute,

Traditionally, sellers and their agents agree on a commission fee, typically 5 to 6 percent of the home value, with the amount paid out of the seller’s proceeds and split between the seller’s agent and the buyer’s agent. Most buyers have not had input into the fee and were not aware that it was negotiable. Starting in July 2024, the settlement mandates that compensation for real estate brokers cannot be listed on multiple listing services and that buyer-side real estate agents have to “enter into written agreements with their buyers.”

Many buyer-side real estate agents must be worried about their jobs right now, as they have to "enter into written agreements with their buyers". My speculation is that going forward buy-side agents will have a tough time finding customers to do business with, as many buyers may not want to pay that much commission now to their agent. Agents now have to compete even more ruthlessly for business, cutting their commission rate to potentially 1-2%, maybe lower. Eventually, the excess glut and oversupply of real estate agents is forecasted to be cut, as some say the real estate agent is going 'extinct', like how travel agents became unnecessary.

My contrarian opinion is that the market has already priced in a mass exodus of agents for RE/MAX, and only the top-performing agents will remain at RE/MAX. Call it controversial, but I think this increases the efficiency and effectiveness of the remaining surviving real estate agents at RE/MAX, and they will still bring in good business for RE/MAX Holdings. While the market is afraid, I believe the fear is overdone and revenues will trend flattish.

Some speculate that AI will make the real estate agent obsolete. Other sites like Redfin (RDFN) and Realtor.com are direct competitors to RE/MAX, making an expensive high-commission charging agent less necessary. My take is that these risks are already priced in and that Remax's brand, reputation, and high-quality service will allow it to survive in the new real estate world. I reaffirm my bullish take on Remax and view the upcoming real estate exodus as a positive so that the high-earning agents have an easier time doing business.

Valuation - $14 Fair Value

I leave my price target down to $14 (from $15), because the guidance management gave was mostly unchanged. Assume $95 million in adjusted EBITDA, which is in-between their guidance of $93-98 million. Multiply by a EBITDA multiple of 9x gets me $855 million in EV. Subtract net debt of $412 million gets me a market cap of $443 million. Divide by shares outstanding of 31 million gets me $14, rounded down.

I chose a 9x EBITDA multiple because it's half of the sector median of 17.28x. Investors can see that even under conservative assumptions RE/MAX Holdings still has value, as most of the fears and risks are already well-reflected in the price. In my opinion, RE/MAX Holdings can still survive as a high-value, differentiated service that is more customized and tailored towards bigger, complex real estate deals.

Eventually I imagine that RE/MAX will only go after the high-end deals that have lots of moving parts, where people still need valuable advice that can save them time and money. Far from going extinct, I expect RE/MAX to transform itself into a new, highly-focused and more efficient business with a less but more effective agent count. I remain optimistic that investors will be rewarded and reaffirm my buy rating.

Risks

It's possible that homes will start selling themselves. Many speculate that real estate agents as a whole are going extinct, as people can just do it themselves and pay zero commission. Sites like Realtor.com, Zillow, and other do-it-yourself options make it potentially unnecessary for an agent to get involved. Some are worried about the existential threats to Remax, so it's worth noting to keep updated on regulatory and cultural changes that may affect Remax's business model.

Agent count may go down dramatically going forward, much more than anticipated. While I expect it to obviously decrease, my opinion is that only the low-performing agents exit, which doesn't dramatically affect revenues that much. However I may be wrong, and if a subsequent agent exodus is followed by a massive revenue decline, my thesis may be in jeopardy. Investors should size their position carefully.

The real estate world is becoming more out of reach financially for most Americans. As home unaffordability gets worse, RE/MAX and real estate agents in general may find it hard to do business as the economic environment makes homeownership increasingly expensive.

Buy RE/MAX Holdings

Despite the negative backdrop, poor housing market, and unfavorable regulatory changes in the real estate world, I am surprised by the resiliency of RE/MAX Holdings. Their business model, brand, and agents continue to uphold the RE/MAX legacy and I find it unlikely they will just disappear overnight. There will be changes, but while the market views these changes negatively, I view it as an opportunity for RE/MAX to transform into a more lightweight, efficient franchisor of high-end real estate brokerages. It's not over for RE/MAX in my opinion, so I continue to rate shares as a buy.