FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Welcome to FGI Industries' 2024 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Leading the call today are President and CEO, David Bruce; and Chief Financial Officer, Perry Lin. We issued a press release after the market closed yesterday detailing our recent operational and financial results. I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may differ materially.

For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our latest filings with the SEC. Additionally, please note that you can find reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures in the press release issued yesterday and in the appendix of this presentation, which is available on the company's website. Today's call will begin with a performance review and strategic update from Dave Bruce, followed by a financial review from Perry Lin. At the conclusion of these prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave.

David Bruce

Thank you, Jae. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. I am pleased to share our second quarter results reflected the strategic investments we've made in our organic growth initiatives across our brands, products and channels, or BPC strategy. FGI reported total revenue of $29.4 million in the quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. Gross profit was $9 million, reflecting growth of 11.9% compared to our prior year. Gross margin improved to 30.5%, an increase of 310 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023. The industry outlook remains relatively flat overall with our customers forecasting minimal growth in 2024.

During the second quarter, some of our shipments experienced extended lead times and delays, due in part to our transition to SAP enterprise software and continued industry-wide import logistics challenges. This impacted our second quarter results. Freight rates have more than doubled since December 2023, and we are closely tracking prices for the remainder of 2024. We expect to fulfill the delayed shipments in the second half of the year. Sanitaryware revenue declined 8% year-over-year in the quarter. We remain optimistic about Flush Guard in the second half of 2024. We continue to shift towards lower-priced offerings in our Bath Furniture segment and are excited about our assortment and new programs that are more aligned with the market pricing and design trends. The Shower Systems business benefited from new customer programs, reporting an increase in revenue of 37% compared to the same period last year.

In custom kitchen cabinetry, Covered Bridge revenue increased 66% in the quarter, driven by continued strong dealer and customer expansion across the U.S. Isla Porter, our digital-only custom kitchen joint venture is setting the stage for its official launch. Isla Porter aims to establish a relationship with the premium designer community with on-trend products via an AI-backed digital sales platform. Our geographic expansion plans in Europe and India holds significant promise of driving growth. During the quarter, we opened an office in a showroom in India and engaged new distribution partners in the burgeoning bath market. Our strategic growth initiatives are progressing well and are expected to fuel above-market organic future growth. I commend our FGI team for their dedication to our long-term objectives, positioning the company for success in 2024 and beyond. With that, I'll hand it over to Perry for a more detailed financial review.

Perry Lin

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. I will begin by providing additional details on the quarter, followed by an update on our current liquidity and balance sheet. Finally, I will conclude our guidance for the full year 2024. For the second quarter 2024, revenue totaled $29.4 million, an increase of 1% compared to the second quarter of 2023. As Dave mentioned, FGI experienced delayed shipments due in part to our transition to SAP enterprise software and ocean freight disruption. We expect to fulfill delayed shipment in the second half of the year. Gross profit was $9 million in the quarter, an increase of 11.9% year-over-year, driven by our higher-margin products. Our gross margin improved to 30.5% in the quarter compared to 27.4% in the prior year. We expect some moderation in the gross margin as delayed shipment of lower-margin products are fulfilled in the second half.

Our operating expenses increased to $9.4 million from $7.4 million in the prior year due to inflation and ongoing investment in our growth initiatives, including the marketing spend for Flush Guard, Isla Porter, Covered Bridge kitchen cabinetry and our Canadian wholesale business. We expect operating expense to decline in the second half of the year, as certain expense in the first half will not recur in the third and fourth quarter. GAAP operating income was negative $0.5 million in the quarter, down from $0.6 million the prior year. Higher operating expenses due to investing in our growth initiative accounted for the loss as overall revenue was largely freight and gross margin were higher in the quarter. Moving to our balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, FGI had $17.4 million in total liquidity, which we believe is more than sufficient to fund our growth initiative. Total liquidity declined slightly from $17.8 million in the prior quarter. We are leaving 2024 guidance unchanged with revenue in the range of $115 million to $128 million; adjusted operating income in the range of $2.8 million to $3.8 million; and adjusted net income in the range of $1.2 million to $2 million. Please note that the guidance for adjusted operating income and adjusted net income excludes certain nonrecurring items.

That completes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready for the question-and-answer portion of our call.

Your first question comes from Reuben Garner of Benchmark.

Reuben Garner

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. So just a quick one on the SAP enterprise switch. When did that happen? Can you quantify what the impact was? And then any comments on how that may be beneficial to you guys going forward?

David Bruce

Yes. We implemented SAP at the end of Q1.

Perry Lin

May, May.

David Bruce

Technically, Q2, May 1, was our official implementation date. We're excited about what it's going to do for us. We were using a very old, outdated ERP system at the company, and we're already seeing benefits of the rollout and the efficiencies it's going to bring to our business. But of course, like many companies have experienced on a new rollout, there were some hiccups and it did absolutely impact our domestic shipments as well as some of our direct import shipments for the quarter. But those are not lost sales, those are -- that's a business that will -- we expect to fully spill over into Q3.

Reuben Garner

Okay. And then I understand you guys have been moving down price points a little bit. We've heard that there's been a little bit of weakening in the consumer, particularly at the entry level. Are you seeing any signs of that? We've seen a couple of categories where there's been destocks take place, not exactly related to you guys but just in the broader big-box channel. Any risks there? How do you feel about where inventory is and that consumer in particular?

David Bruce

Sure. No, it's a great question. I think I mentioned the -- I think it was on the Q4 call. We didn't really anticipate talking about destocking this year as an issue, and that's still the case. I think we went through most of our pain last year going into this year. Our inventory position has increased a bit only because we're backing up for a lot of new program launches that are anticipated in the second half, and I think I mentioned that last time. From a customer perspective, we actually are in -- our customers are in a very good position with us on the majority of our product categories. And I think that I've mentioned before that the most affected category that we had when it came to destocking and as far as trade down was the Bath Furniture. But we've actually now, finally, I've talked about how we've been implementing. We debuted a lot of our newer, more mid-priced product strategy at the kitchen and bath show in February, and that's now taking effect, so we're starting to place that product.

And we're starting to see a little bit of improved order cadence from our larger customers as it relates to Bath Furniture going into the second half. So I think to answer -- go back to your destocking question, no, we're not seeing that. We're actually seeing the exact opposite, sort of we've already hit the floor, and I think we're only going to see improvement from here.

Reuben Garner

Okay. Very helpful. And then in terms of next year, I guess, R&R market aside, we can kind of take our best guess at that. Can you remind us on what you have within your control between new products, new customers? Any way to quantify that yet? Or is it still too kind of early to kind of get an idea of what that might look like?

David Bruce

Yes. If I could quantify 2025, I'd be a genius, I'd say, Reuben, but I -- we feel good. Here's -- let me say this. We feel really good about the momentum we have right now as we're in Q3 going into Q4. Many of the newer program launches that we talked about are in play right now. We're actually -- there are actionable items for our sales teams as we speak. We like the fact that on the Bath Furniture side, we're starting to see a turnaround. We really like what we're seeing in our kitchen business. Our kitchen business is really moving full steam ahead, probably its fastest momentum in many years since we've had the program. So I think that would sort of imply that our -- heading into 2025, outside of macro issues, obviously, which we have to monitor, but we're excited where things are going right now. We're finally -- it's been a lot of discussion about these new programs and new customers coming on board, but now that they're starting to be executed. As of now, I mean, it's very early to talk about next year, but we're cautiously optimistic about next year as well. Again, let's see the macro issues, how they affect things. But our expectation would be to outpace any of those issues in the first place with our new business opportunities.

Operator

Your next question comes from Greg Gibas of Northland Securities.

Gregory Gibas

Hey, good morning, Dave and Perry. Thanks for taking the question. Given, I guess, you reiterated guidance, anything that surprised you positively or negatively in the quarter and maybe into Q3? Just trying to get a sense of puts and takes on maintaining expectations for the remainder of the year.

David Bruce

Yes. I mean I think maintaining our guidance sort of gives you an idea about sort of what we expected. We know that from an expense perspective, we know that our first half is heavily weighted on our OpEx. And generally, our sales tend to have a spike in the second half normally, and then as we had spoken about, a lot of our newer businesses coming in the second half of this year. So we weren't really too surprised. I think we did mention the -- some of the shipping delays in the SAP, that definitely impacted, to some degree. And we don't know specifically. I mean again, we're not really worried about it spilling over. But that would have impacted Q2 numbers. We probably could have shown a better Q2 had we not had those issues. But that's just a short-term blip. We're really not nervous about it.

So yes, I mean, that's why we reiterated the guidance. We kind of are moving along sort of as expected. I think for us, one of the positives is despite macro issues, you hear a lot of our peers are talking about flat business or down single digits. R&R was looking like it was going to rebound in Q4, maybe not as much. But it's not going to -- we don't feel that's going to affect us as much because a lot of our business is going to be new incremental sales. And that's something we've preached for quite a while, which is outpace that market, right, despite the single-digit decline. So we're feeling pretty good about it, and yes. So to go back to your original question, I don't think there was anything completely unexpected that we've seen through the first half at this point.

Gregory Gibas

Great. Appreciate the color there. And I guess regarding what you're seeing with freight rates, how, I guess, is that trending in Q3? Do you expect a similar impact in Q3 relative to what you saw in Q2? Just curious, I guess, your outlook on that and then whether you expect it to maybe improve or kind of stay the same.

David Bruce

Yes. Yes. The freight business is always sort of a guessing game. It was a lot different a couple of years ago when things went off the wall, which was very unusual. We're not in that situation now. I think we're definitely seeing continued rate climbs. There's a mixed conversation in the industry as to when they're going to come down. Some of that -- some of the industry insiders that we've been talking to have been saying late Q3 into Q4, some have been saying early 2025. So we're monitoring it. We're not particularly concerned. We have to be very careful as our inventory mix starts to be affected by higher landed cost product. We'll have to take a look to see how do we protect our margins. Again, a lot of our customers handle their own freight. They -- we ship them directly from Asia. So we don't have to worry too much there, but we have to be competitive in the marketplace, right? So we'll always be competitive, and we'll always monitor costs. And as of now, we're not in any sort of we're remote. I think it's just a monitor, wait-and-see approach to see where the market goes.

Gregory Gibas

Got it. That's fair. Great. And I know you talked about the Indian market in the past. Curious kind of the updated outlook on penetrating that market. I saw you open an office there. Just curious if you could address that opportunity and maybe the next steps in that market.

David Bruce

Sure. So I think I mentioned on one of the calls, our strategy initially is to secure some key distributors in some key markets. We've already secured one. We have two just about ready to close. And those distributors will begin the process to see the dealer and builder market for us in the north and the south of India. But one of the key components of that was us registering in India as a company, which we did and opening our office/showroom. It's primarily a showroom with a small office, and the showroom is critical because it allows us to, for the first time, invite in the architects, the designers, the builders, the dealers to see our product. And we will have an official sort of company launch there sometime this fall. It's not quite ready on the date yet, but the showroom should be ready September/October time frame. So before year-end, we'll have that launch. And what that's going to do is going to really get our name out into the market. It's going to help us [ seed ] the market. And once we do that, we expect a lot more speed and growth, and we'll be able to talk more about that as we go into next year about -- we'll get into a little more detail maybe in each particular market that we're in.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll hand over the call to David Bruce for closing comments. Please go ahead.

David Bruce

Thank you for your time and interest today, everybody. We appreciate your continued support of FGI. Stay well. And if we don't connect during the quarter, we certainly look forward to speaking with you on our next quarterly call.

