Introduction

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) survived the pandemic by negotiating with airplane leasing companies and other suppliers a combination of suspended payments in return for higher rates in the hope of a rapid return to normalcy. Unfortunately, Brazil´s helicopter money programs drove the BRL (Brazilian Real) to devalue by 50% between 2021 and 2023 which caused debt interest payments to consume more than the operating cash flow, despite the revenue recovery. This has driven the stock price to Chapter 11 pricing, which the company has so far been able to avoid following a series of debt negotiations that include equity swaps. Along the way, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (OTCPK:GOLLQ) entered Chapter 11 protection and has initiated a codeshare agreement with Azul that should provide further pricing resiliency, boost margins, and positive cash flow that may trigger a substantial rebound in the Azul share price.

Pricing Power

Azul has a structural strategic advantage in that most of its flights/capacity cover Brazil´s smaller and more remote cities where Gol and LATAM Airline Group (LTM) do not provide service. Thus, Azul utilizes smaller aircraft such as Embraer (ERJ) 120-seaters and can charge higher airfare prices. This strategy has served the airline well, avoiding price wars and providing cost past through and solid margin. As can be seen in the charts below, Azul has been able to increase airfare at a higher rate than the BRL devaluation and Brazil's inflation.

The market is worried that the recent devaluation of the BRL will have a negative impact on cash flow since aircraft leases and debt are in USD as are fuel, maintenance, and spare parts. As the introduction mentions, Azul´s shares are pricing a dilutive capital increase or Chapter 11 event given the weak or negative cashflow expectation. However, I believe that the company can increase prices/yields (as well as reduce costs) given its pricing power and the Gol code share.

I conducted a sensitivity analysis with a range of price increases for YE24 and YE25 to measure the impact on margins, debt, and FCF (free cash flow) as well as the stock price. The results are very sensitive to modest moves in average fairs or yield increases. My base case is for a 4% increase, which is reflected in the estimates and valuation. However, the long-term average increase has been 9% and a 4.5% or 5% yield increase could drive margins and the stock price considerably higher. In my view, there is a more than 50% probability that Azul can increase yields to keep or expand margins.

Created by author with data from Azul

Financial Estimates

The following table summarizes my Azul estimates based on company guidance of a 10% capacity increase in 2024 and 2025 as well as improved costs with the delivery of 40 Embraer E2 which is about 15% larger and 18% more fuel efficient than the E1. I also factor in a 4% yield increase, a BRL at 5.5, and oil at US$75. The estimates are not conservative or optimistic but realistic and should provide Azul with positive FCF in 2025 that can greatly alleviate market fears.

Created by author with data from Azul

Valuation

I value Azul at 4x EV/EBITDA, in line with current multiples and about 50% below its pre-pandemic valuation. The airline is far more sensitive to changes in debt/leases than EBITDA given its leverage. As can be seen, the share upside is weighted to 2026 when Azul should see meaningful FCF and debt reduction. The main upside risk in 2025 is if the BRL retraces and Azul captures higher margins and FCF. In addition, given the near duopoly state of the Brazilian passenger airline market, the ability to raise prices higher and faster can also drive FCF and the stock price.

Created by author with data from Azul

Peer Comps

I gathered consensus estimates for the airlines of the region to measure Azul's relative valuation and growth. As can be seen, Azul trades in line with the peer group and has better overall growth but is more leveraged. It's important to mention that the sector has been downgraded, by the market, pre-pandemic the stocks traded above 6x EV/EBITDA.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Risk

Airlines in Brazil are high-risk operations principally due to the currency mismatch where aircraft & parts, maintenance, leases, debt, and fuel are in USD while 90% of revenue is in BRL. Any currency weakness can squeeze cash flow and the airline needs to hike prices to offset, which may not be feasible in a weak demand environment. At the same time, Airlines are high fixed cost operations, where over 70% of costs are fixed, and any revenue reduction can drive margins into negative territory. Azul has balance sheet risk, where if it cannot meet debt payment it may need to raise capital or even file for Chapter 11 protection.

Conclusion

I rate Azul a speculative buy. The company needs to deliver on FCF, which means it needs to sustain over 30% EBITDA margins, and while it does a great job of controlling costs and increasing productivity the key variable in my view is pricing power. If Azul can pass on fuel and dollar debt costs in passenger tickets, then it may reach sustainable FCF generation and spark a significant rally.

