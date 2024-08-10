Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (HLTOY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.48K Followers

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCPK:HLTOY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kostas Nebis - Chief Executive Officer
Babis Mazarakis - Chief Financial Officer
Panayiotis Gabrielides - Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Segment
Evrikos Sarsentis - Head of Investor Relations and M&A

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Maurice - Barclays
Ajay J - JP Morgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gaily, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the OTE Conference Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the Second Quarter and Six Months 2024 Financial Results.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kostas Nebis, CEO of OTE Group; Mr. Babis Mazarakis, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Panayiotis Gabrielides, Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Segment OTE Group; and Mr. Evrikos Sarsentis, Head of IR and M&A. Mr. Nebis, you may proceed.

Kostas Nebis

Good morning and warm welcome to our 2024 second quarter results call. As you might know, I have rejoined the OTE Group effectively as of the 1st of July. Having said that, I'm very familiar with OTE, having spent a decade in various roles, and in my tenure as Chief Commercial Officer for the Consumer Segment, a position held from 2016 to 2019.

For the past slightly more than five years, I was the CEO of Croatian Telecom, a leading publicly traded Croatian operator, and a sister company of OTE within the Deutsche Telekom Group. As I took on my responsibilities in OTE after the end of the second quarter, I would like Babis, our CFO, go over the operating and financial highlights of the period. Instead, today, I would like to spend the next few minutes to provide you with a very early outline of how I conceived my new role in the Group.

Recommended For You

About HLTOY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HLTOY

Trending Analysis

Trending News