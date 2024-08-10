Henrik Sorensen

In my last article about Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS), the drive thru coffee company headquartered in Grant Pass Oregon, I noted that it had a bullish setup and suggested that it might move higher. Well, it did. At the time of the article, BROS was trading at $31.67, and I had a position in the company. BROS did move higher, and it did so by trading above and below the 30-week exponential moving average (EMA). This oscillating above and below its 30-week EMA made for difficult trading. I took a small loss on my initial position and a small gain on a subsequent position.

Now that BROS released its latest earnings on August 7, I will look at the stock and see if it has a bullish setup using the same technical analysis methodology I used in my last article.

Chart 1 – BROS Weekly with 30-Week EMA, Momentum, Volume, and Relative Strength

Looking at the price action of BROS after the earnings release, my take is that the price action is bearish. BROS closed below the 30-week EMA which I use as a medium to long term trend tool. I want to own stocks that are trading above an upward sloping 30-week EMA. BROS is now doing the opposite of that. It is trading below its 30-week EMA and that EMA is starting to roll over. BROS has traded lower for five consecutive weeks, so it is due for a bounce and that bounce could be short lived. Shareholders in BROS can take solace that it held at the upward sloping green trendline. That is the bottom trendline of a very rough channel. The channel itself is bullish as it is trending higher. Maybe BROS can pivot at this level and start working its way higher. BROS could also continue to fall from here. If the market moves lower from here, I can see BROS retesting its $22.50 price level that it was at when its bull run began back in September 2023.

Momentum as measured by the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) is still long term bullish. I say that because the black PPO line is still above the zero level or centerline of the chart. The black PPO line reads 4.744 which is well above zero. PPO is short term bearish however as the black PPO line is trading below the red signal line. For the PPO to get back to short term bullish where the black PPO line is trading above the red signal line, BROS is going to have to put in a very bullish candle like it did in March 2024 or several smaller bullish candles like it did in February 2024. My take on momentum is that it is mixed. It is bearish in the short term and bullish in the long term.

Volume is bearish. BROS lost 21% for the week and it did so in a convincing manner. The red volume spiked tells me that institutions sold shares this week and they sold a lot of shares. Compare this week with the weeks after the rally began back in September 2023. During that rally, you can see that institutions were buyers of shares. Those numerous black spikes in volume mean that price advanced that week. Institutions were buying the stock as it rose most likely because institutions believed in the growth potential of BROS. Well, some of that belief vanished last week. Institutional investors were not impressed with the results of the earnings call, or with the forward guidance put out by management during the earnings call. Either way they sold shares in a convincing manner. Maybe institutions will reevaluate the results and the guidance given and return to BROS but that is to be determined. Volume can give clues to what institutions are buying or selling so I will be watching the volume in BROS over the weeks to come to see if they start to accumulate shares in BROS.

Relative strength was working its way higher when I wrote my last article on BROS. I like to own stocks that are outperforming the SP 500 index, and the relative strength line helps me determine if the stock in question is outperforming the broader market. When the black relative strength line is moving higher that means the stock is outperforming the SP 500. When the black line is moving lower, like it has been since late June, that means that the stock is underperforming the SP 500. I want to see the relative strength line turn around and I want to see it start heading higher before I take another position in BROS.

In summary, it was a rough week for BROS shareholders. The stock dropped 21% on huge volume as investors didn’t like what they heard from the earnings call on 7 August. BROS dropped below the 30-week EMA and the EMA itself is turning lower which is bearish. Momentum is mixed as short term momentum turned bearish while long term momentum remains bullish. Volume is decidedly bearish as institutions sold heavily this week. Relative strength has been bearish since late June. As for me, I will need to see some better price performance before I take a long position in BROS. That price action could happen soon, or it could take several weeks or months to work off this bearishness. I will continue to keep my eyes on BROS but at this time I am not willing to take a long position.