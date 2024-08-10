Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.48K Followers

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew LaFrence - CFO and SVP of Finance
Jay Miller - President, CEO and Director

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nortech Systems Incorporated Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With me on the line today are Jay Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andrew LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Andy LaFrence. Sir, the floor is yours.

Andrew LaFrence

Thank you, Ali. I would also like to welcome everyone to today's conference call. Jay will begin the call with a review of our operations, recent developments and business outlook. Then I will review Nortech's second quarter 2024 financial results before turning it back to Jay for his closing comments. Then we will open up the call for your questions.

Before we continue, please note that statements made during this call may be forward-looking statements regarding expected net sales, earnings, future plans, opportunities and other company expectations. These estimates, plans and other forward-looking statements involve unknown and known risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call.

These risks, including those that are detailed in our most recent SEC filings, may be amended or supplemented. The statements made during this conference call are based upon information known by Nortech as of the date and time of this call and we assume no obligation to update the information in today's call. You can find Nortech's complete safe harbor statements in our SEC filings.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Jay for his opening comments. Jay?

Recommended For You

About NSYS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSYS

Trending Analysis

Trending News