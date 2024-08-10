American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 9, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Lim - Head, Investor Relations
David Dauch - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Chris May - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Spak - UBS
Tom Narayan - RBC
Dan Levy - Barclays
Itay Michaeli - Citi
Jake Scholl - BNP
John Murphy - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. My name is Gary, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the American Axle & Manufacturing Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. David Lim, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Lim.

David Lim

Thank you, Gary, and good morning. I’d like to welcome everyone who is joining us on AAM’s second quarter earnings call. Earlier this morning, we released our second quarter of 2024 earnings announcement.

You can access this announcement on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.aam.com, and through the PR Newswire services. You can also find supplemental slides for this conference call on the Investor page of our website as well. To listen to a replay of this call, you can dial 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 2733759. This replay will be available through August 16.

Now before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that the matters discussed in this call may contain comments and forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, which cannot be predicted or quantified and which may cause future activities and results of operations to differ materially from those discussed. For additional information, we ask that you refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

