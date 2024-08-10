Vladimir_Timofeev/iStock via Getty Images

I last covered Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) a month ago in June; at the time, I put out a high-risk Buy rating as SMCI had just peaked. Since then, the stock has dropped a brutal 45% in price. My thesis at the time was centered on long-term holding, and I mentioned the risk of price contraction in the short term. Price contraction has definitely made itself known, and if my analysis last time were a shorter-term thesis, then I would have said Hold or even Sell on a trading basis. However, I still think SMCI could generate long-term alpha, especially after the recent decline in price. SMCI's valuation is now appealing again based on my analysis, especially on the PEG ratio of just 0.32 and also on forward PE, which is just 14.3 non-GAAP. I think now is a suitable time to buy for short-term and long-term gains, with a 12-month price target of $800, or $80 on a split-adjusted basis, initiated by me as of this publication.

Q4 Earnings Insights

In the Q4 earnings call, SMCI marked 143% YoY revenue growth, with FY 24 revenue up 110% YoY. In addition, it reported non-GAAP earnings of 78% YoY growth.

SMCI also has a significant backlog with delays in shipments due to DLC liquid cooling component shortages affecting $800M in revenue, which is now expected in Q1 FY 25; a core reason to be bullish about the near term, in my opinion.

Management has projected for FY 25 revenue of ~$28B, with ~$6B estimated for Q1. Furthermore, SMCI has an expansion strategy, which includes a new Malaysia facility and expansion near its Silicon Valley headquarters.

Management mentioned that it is continuing to increase focus on the high-growth hyperscale data center customers, with a growing product mix of AI GPU platforms. At the moment, SMCI generates 61% of revenue from the US, but it also sells to Asia, at 24% of revenue, and Europe, at 10% of revenue, as of Q4. This diversification creates a certain level of geographic security in end-market demand.

SMCI has also announced a 10-for-1 forward stock split, which should help to drive investor interest on the retail level. This will be effective October 1.

Management also mentioned that it is willing to leverage its balance sheet, which is currently stable with an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.55, to continue to drive growth through additional loans. There is a strong demand for liquid-cooled AI GPU platforms, and despite potential delays in NVIDIA's (NVDA) Blackwell platform, this is not expected to impact fiscal projections. SMCI has developed one of the most robust reputations in liquid cooling solutions, known as reliable and efficient, so it is well-positioned to capitalize on trends in demand.

12-Month Growth Catalysts, Financial Analysis, And Value Considerations

The demand for AI-optimized servers and infrastructure isn't likely to slow down significantly soon, and FY 25 still appears to be a bullish year for SMCI. The company's products are essential to building AI infrastructure, which is why there has been such a high surge in demand over the past year. However, this growth is not going to last, and over the past year, SMCI delivered diluted EPS growth of 75.77%, but in the next year, this is estimated at a lower 56.3%. Therefore, some valuation contraction was definitely warranted recently, and the P/E non-GAAP ratio has contracted from 15.5 as a 5Y average on a forward basis to now 14.3 on a forward basis.

Data by YCharts

There is still a lot of growth for SMCI stock for FY 25, which is supported by the company's production capacity expansion, which is critical to the company meeting the growing demand for AI-optimized servers. The expansion will more than double its output, positioning it well for any future growth spurts that appear, especially related to higher compute demand that could arise related to AI informing automation and robotics.

SMCI has also developed partnerships with leading AI chip manufacturers like NVIDIA and AMD (AMD), which are fundamental to its driving demand for its AI server systems. However, the contraction in NVDA's growth could also cause stagnation in SMCI's stock price. Nvidia is facing lower demand than last year through FY 25 and 26. Therefore, broader AI bearishness is likely to begin over the next few years as the first major bulk of the AI infrastructure build-out culminates. This is why the valuation for SMCI is still risky in the near term, in my opinion, and I would not be surprised if there is still downside volatility to come based on market sentiment factors.

Again, on a long-term horizon, there are many growth catalysts to support SMCI and NVDA, but we should have moderated growth expectations compared to the last year—the next phase of growth will be in robotics and automation, but companies are not quite ready to implement and deploy these capabilities at scale yet. That is why there could be a period of a few years of bearish sentiment in AI, especially as the capex gets analyzed to determine how this will actually add value to the company's revenue generation capacities. The long-term growth for SMCI will take time, and even if the company achieves a bullish 12-month alpha, I'm prepared for downside volatility again following this. In other words, SMCI is clearly a very volatile stock and it should be considered a high-risk investment as a result. Alternatively, a "set it and forget it" allocation to SMCI for 10+ years could make sense as a small and risk-on allocation to AI, but I believe this needs to be diversified in a portfolio according to risk tolerance. SMCI has better value than NVDA in many respects, but it does not command the same goodwill and market sentiment, which in some ways protects it less from severe downside occurring based on small shifts in demand and AI market dynamics.

12-Month Price Target

I think SMCI is approximately fairly valued now, considering its historical valuation multiples and its future fundamental growth rates compared to historically. I think SMCI could, therefore, achieve a price return of around 56% over the next 12 months, although I believe because of the volatility in the stock, this is likely to be priced earlier than in 1 year. As a result of this sentiment analysis, I think a take-profit price target of around $800, or $80, if adjusted for the 10-to-1 split, is suitable. Therefore, SMCI could generate significant short-term alpha after the 40% decline since my last long-term analysis of the company.

My thesis is also largely shared on Wall Street, where the average analyst price target indicates 80% upside potential, with an average analyst price target of $925, based on 18 brokerage firms included in my research.

Supply Chain Disruptions, Bearishness In AI, And Competitive Pressures

SMCI is currently experiencing supply chain issues, particularly for key components required for its AI server products—this has already impacted revenue targets, and supply chain bottlenecks are critical as they can hinder the company's ability to meet demand. In FY 25, SMCI will be dealing with high inventory levels, which it has amassed to meet demand. However, this has tied up its working capital, and so it needs to ensure that the demand is there continuously; otherwise, it might have products that go unsold if capex requirements lower amid broader AI bearishness that begins to infect the market.

The AI market in the last year has been unlike anything most of us have ever seen. This is already indicating a slowdown, with the leader, NVDA, showing slower growth in FY 25 and much slower growth in FY 26. I think leading AI companies are going to continue to grow for the long term, but markets are irrational, and I think substantial short-term bearishness could make itself present over the next two fiscal years. If this happens, significant undervaluations will be present, and I will be buying both NVDA heavily and SMCI moderately as a result. This is a short-term risk for investors who want to buy SMCI now. Despite my Buy rating for SMCI, I am currently not buying the stock based on this bearish sentiment possibility.

SMCI is also facing competitive pressures, including with IBM (IBM), Hewlett Packard (HPQ), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), and Dell (DELL). These companies could pressure SCMI's market share, especially as they are larger and have more financial resources. SMCI benefits from a leaner cost structure with lower SGA expenses, allowing it to offer competitive pricing; however, larger competitors could become more aggressive, especially during bearish market trends, putting pressure on SMCI's margins.

Conclusion

SMCI is cheap now for what it is likely to deliver in fundamental growth in FY 25. As a result of this, I think the stock could achieve over 50% growth in price over the next 12 months or less. However, I think that the probability of high volatility following this is significant, and in my opinion, long-term holding will probably find a better valuation in FY 26 towards the end, based on my sentiment analysis. That being said, for short-term traders, this is a 12-month alpha thesis, albeit with high risk, worth considering. I think a 12-month take profit of $80, split-adjusted, is viable.