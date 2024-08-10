HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Nesbett - Investor Relations

Rick Hermanns - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Crane - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

John Nesbett

Thank you. I’d like to welcome everyone to the call. Hosting the call today are HireQuest’s CEO, Rick Hermanns; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Crane.

I would now like to turn the call over to the Chief Executive Officer of HireQuest, Rick Hermanns.

Rick Hermanns

Good afternoon. Our second quarter of 2024 was characterized by sustained profitability as we continue to mitigate costs, leverage our unique franchising model and execute on our business strategy. We are focused on driving enhanced results as the market for staffing solution slowly recovers from what has been a particularly difficult environment for the industry overall.

Despite these headwinds, HireQuest has performed well compared to its peers. We believe that we are beginning to see a leveling out of this downward trend on the daily pay and commercial staffing side of our business as year-over-year declines have lessened compared to recent quarters. HireQuest Direct, in particular, generated franchise royalties that exceeded Q2 ‘23 levels, and system-wide sales were only just a little bit below last year. We’re not where we’d like to be, but we’re noticing some encouraging trends that suggest that the market is finally beginning to find a baseline.

We continued to prioritize expense reduction in the quarter as well, reducing our SG&A by 6% to $5.3 million compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Core SG&A, which excludes workers’ comp, the MRINetwork ad fund and nonrecurring charges, declined 7.6% to $4.6 million.

Workers’ compensation expense, in particular, decreased by $143,000 in the quarter as the changes we made earlier this year begin to flow through. Our SG&A in the latter half of 2023 was impacted by negative development of our ‘22/’23 workers’ comp policy year. And at this point, we do not see anything that would suggest that our workers’ comp will reach those levels this year.

As always, M&A is a key part of our growth strategy. Our track record of acquisitions includes numerous businesses that have allowed us to penetrate both new geographic regions and staffing verticals, significantly expanding our addressable market. Moreover, we’ve seen increased opportunities for M&A related to the current market environment and continue to evaluate these as they are made available to us.

In December of 2022, we acquired MRINetwork, with the intention of expanding our business into the higher-margin Executive Search segment. Overall, this has been a positive acquisition for us despite the industry headwinds it faced. When we acquired the business, it had been declining, and we stated that we expected the trend to continue in the near to medium term.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t have predicted the extended downturn the Executive Search market has experienced, which has exacerbated the problem. We are encouraged by the sequential growth in system sales over Q1 2024, following 5 straight quarters of decline, and we’ve realized some of the revenue and operational synergies we expected. But again, the state of the market has been an impediment, and the business is down significantly from where it was at the end of 2022.

It’s difficult to try to time the economy, as well we all know, but we have a very strong understanding of the staffing market and believe that a strategic combination of organic growth and M&A allows us to most efficiently grow our business. We continue to diligently evaluate opportunities that have the potential to enhance our staffing offerings and create meaningful value for our shareholders, regardless of the economic environment. We take a long-term approach to our business, which allows us to deliver improved results in changing market environments.

In the time since our Command Center merger back in the summer of 2019, so literally, we’re 5 years after the merger, we’ve driven strong growth that has consistently outpaced the broader staffing industry. Our 5-year adjusted EBITDA CAGR, for example, has considerably exceeded the industry average, and our 5-year system sales CAGR of 17% and from 2018 to 2023 is more than double almost all the other commercial or professional staffing companies in our peer group.

This progress is a validation of several key aspects of our business. One, that our model is not only working but outperforming the broader staffing sector. A franchising model provides HireQuest and our franchisees with the flexibility to meet the needs of a wide spectrum of customers that can differ based on size, location, staffing vertical, therefore, maximizing our addressable market and the value of our offerings.

Two, we have very strong economics despite a down market and are well positioned to take full advantage of opportunities once the industry recovers. While we are not immune to market conditions, our consistent performance across differing economic landscapes demonstrates the strength of our business and ability to capitalize on a strong market.

The staffing industry is cyclical, and we have a strong track record of staying the course, regardless of the economic landscape. We have a proven growth strategy and believe that we are very well positioned to weather short-term headwinds and such as the soft employment market or down economy and forge ahead on the path to long-term value creation.

I’ll now pass the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Steve Crane, who will provide a closer look at our second quarter results. Steve?

Steve Crane

Thank you, Rick, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million compared to $9 million in the same quarter last year, which is a decrease of 3.4%. Our total revenue is made up of 2 components: franchise royalties, which is very much our primary source of revenue; and service revenue, which is generated from certain services and interest charge to our franchisees as well as other miscellaneous revenue.

Franchise royalties for the second quarter were $8.2 million compared to $8.7 million for the same quarter last year. Underlying the royalties are system-wide sales, which are not part of our revenue, but are helpful contextual performance indicator. System-wide sales reflect sales at all offices, including those classified as discontinued. System-wide sales for the second quarter were $146.1 million compared to $157 million for the same period in 2023.

Service revenue was $479,000 for the second quarter compared to $245,000 for the same quarter a year ago. Service revenue is composed of interest charge to our franchisees on overdue accounts receivable, service fees, other miscellaneous revenue and MRI Network’s advertising fund revenue. Service revenue can fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter based on a number of factors, including growth in system-wide sales, changes in accounts receivable, insurance renewals and similar dynamics.

SG&A expenses for the second quarter were $5.3 million compared to $5.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 6%. In the second quarter, workers’ compensation expense was approximately $547,000, a decrease of approximately $143,000 from $690,000 in the second quarter of 2023. Generally, workers’ compensation expense or benefit will fluctuate based on several different factors. Also included in our SG&A were salaries and benefits, which continues to be the largest component of our operating expenses.

In the second quarter of 2024, we recognized $2.7 million in compensation-related expenses, a decrease of 15% compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 related to head count reductions, mostly around the MRI integration. Net income, which includes income from operations, adjusted for miscellaneous items, interest, income taxes and discontinued operations, was $2 million in the second quarter of 2024, in line with $2 million in the prior year period.

Net income from continuing operations for the quarter was $2.1 million or $0.15 per diluted share, which was flat with net income from continuing operations of $2.1 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the second quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was $4 million compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 47% compared to 43% in the prior year period. A detailed reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is provided in our 10-Q, which was filed this afternoon.

Moving on now to the balance sheet. Our current assets at June 30, 2024, were $57.7 million compared to $51.5 million at December 31, 2023. Current assets as of June 30, 2024, included $614,000 in cash and $49.9 million of net accounts receivable while current assets at December 31, 2023, included $1.3 million of cash and $44.4 million of net accounts receivable. Current assets exceeded current liabilities by $20.6 million at June 30, 2024, versus year-end 2023 when working capital was $15.7 million. Current liabilities were 64.2% of current assets at June 30, 2024, versus 69.4% of current assets at December 31, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, we had $15.7 million drawn on our credit facility and another $24.6 million in availability, assuming continued covenant compliance. We believe our credit facility provides us with flexibility and room for short-term working capital needs as well as the capacity to capitalize on potential acquisitions.

We have paid a regular quarterly dividend since the third quarter of 2020. Continuing that pattern, we paid a $0.06 per common share dividend on June 17, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 3. We expect to continue to pay a dividend each quarter, subject to the Board’s discretion.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Rick for some closing comments.

Rick Hermanns

Thank you, Steve. I’d like to thank our employees and franchisees for their hard work and dedication in this past quarter, and we look forward to generating value for our stakeholders as we progress into the latter half of 2024.

With that, we can now open the line to questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is coming from Kevin Steinke of Barrington Research. Kevin, your line is live.

Kevin Steinke

Thank you. Good afternoon.

Rick Hermanns

Hi, Kevin. How are you?

Kevin Steinke

I am good. How are you? Well, I wanted to talk about your comments about an improving staffing market. You mentioned a slow recovery, but yes, I’m assuming that you saw some recovery in the second quarter. I’m just trying to get a feel for what you’ve seen in the market, thus far, through the first 5, 6 weeks of the third quarter.

Rick Hermanns

Yes, I would definitely – throughout the second quarter, there was an improvement. There was definitely an improvement, particularly in year-over-year comparisons. That trend towards sort of an improvement has continued into the third quarter. So we’re – we’ve actually had a couple of weeks where we’ve actually exceeded the prior year, which is we hadn’t seen that in more than a year. So that’s why we’re cautiously optimistic now, obviously, sort of the market stumble here the last couple of weeks, if there’s – if that ends up translating into the real economy, well, then we’re knocked off track again. But again, we’ve definitely seen an improving trend.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Great. And you mentioned HireQuest Direct actually being up year-over-year in the second quarter. Are there any particular occupational categories, that you maybe have drilled down into that, that are driving that improvement? And is it kind of across the board? Just wondering what you’re seeing in that piece of the business.

Rick Hermanns

So – and that’s a good question. So we’ve – it’s more geographic than it is, let’s say, job category. But it is construction. Our strongest offices are those that are construction-related. We’ve had a recovery in a couple of markets, where we had a few down quarters that are definitely regaining their stride. And we were battling a couple of comparisons where we had some good-sized selling clients that had fallen off and that they’ve started to be replaced by new business. So it’s not necessarily the old clients having come back, but there are new ones stepping – sort of stepping up and filling in. So again, we’re cautiously optimistic about Q3. But – and going back to your original question, I would – definitely, it’s construction. That’s the best for us.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. That’s helpful. So the part of the business that you called out is still facing some meaningful headwinds, MRI, Executive Search. Have you seen any stabilization in that part of the business or green shoots? Just wondering if – what’s your feeling about that business you’re seeing as we move into the second half year.

Rick Hermanns

So I would say there are two different factors that are involved. One, as stated in our prepared remarks, and really going back to what we had put out in December of ‘22 when we acquired MRI, MRI was losing offices and franchisees for a number of years. And so part of the downward trend is related simply to the organization, the number of units itself. The remaining offices were then, obviously, subjected to what is clearly a bad environment for Executive Search. As far as green shoots, it definitely was better in Q2 than it was in Q3, let’s say, if you exclude the effect of offices that had left the system. That said, it’s still significantly more challenging than the staffing. Literally, staffing has come back to being, at least for our offices, have come back to a point where we’re effectively flat, whereas the Executive Search still has a somewhat – a less downward trend, but a downward trend, nonetheless.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. And now within MRI, they have – I think they have a meaningful portion in terms of IT placement and technology. I have heard some comments that there might be some signs of stabilization or recovery in that market. I don’t know if that’s something you might have seen.

Rick Hermanns

Yes. That’s a great question. And so yes, there’s been a little bit, but not as, let’s say, as good as the as in other segments. It’s really been a mixed – but it’s really been a mixed bag as well. I think that there’s you can’t just point to, let’s say, the financial sector and say those MRI offices are doing well and the others aren’t. This again, a lot of those go to many of our MRI offices are very focused on sort of specific, not even just specific industries, but even, let’s say, categories within that industry. And so they don’t move in predictable fashion. And so I can’t just sit there and say healthcare has done well and tech has done poorly or vice versa. It truly is all over the board. I can give you a better answer, but that’s the truth.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Yes. Fair enough. Looking at the core SG&A expenses, $4.6 million in the second quarter. That’s down from $4.9 million in the first quarter, I believe. I think you might have talked last quarter about some actions you had taken I’m just trying to get a sense of if you taken some cost out in terms of the core SG&A and 4.6% is more of a run rate for the second half?

Rick Hermanns

Yes. I mean, we’ve definitely taken some steps. There were – even when we were doing the last earnings call, there were already several cuts that had already been made that clearly hadn’t worked through – worked their way through the income statement. And so the 4.6%, as far as for the core SG&A, there’s really nothing there’s nothing to drive that up at this point that would be predictable. I mean, sometimes bills for large expenses come in at weird times. But if anything, there’s probably even a bit more downward pressure on it versus upward pressure. We’re really being careful with our costs.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. That’s helpful. Lastly, I just wanted to ask about the M&A environment. I think you mentioned you’re seeing increased opportunities given some of the recent pressures on the staffing industry. Maybe you could just speak to the pipeline and valuation expectations by sellers, etcetera.

Rick Hermanns

So the deals are out there. There are opportunities like they always exist, but there are more, at least in our experience, there are more. They’re still not necessarily at valuations that we think are appropriate for this environment. And so we’re still working on sort of matching what we’re willing to offer with what’s being expected. But the deals are out there. It’s – and we’ve gotten close, and we’ve ended up with in on a few of them, but we’re still actively engaged. And obviously, though, prices are still certainly better now than what they were 1.5 years ago. So we think we’re getting closer to that point, where we’ll be able to execute on some of them. And – but again, we’re always looking at that. Now I say that it might be a year, it might be 2 years before we hit something. I know there’s no promise in that whatsoever, but again, the deals are out there.

Kevin Steinke

Right. Okay, year. Understood. That’s makes sense. So, yes, well, that’s all I had, I will turn it back over. Thanks for taking questions.

Rick Hermanns

Thanks, Kevin.

Rick Hermanns

Well, again, I want to thank everybody for joining us on this call. We look forward to the second half of the year, which I probably really wouldn’t have been able to say at this point last year. And so we are cautiously optimistic. Again, we thank you for your continued interest in the company and confidence in the company, and we just look forward again to speaking with you again in a quarter. Thank you very much.

