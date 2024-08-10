Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCHBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCPK:CCHBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joanna Kennedy - Head of IR
Zoran Bogdanovic - CEO
Anastasis Stamoulis - Incoming CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sanjeet Aujla - UBS Group AG
Simon Hales - Citigroup Inc.
Andrea Pistacchi - Bank of America
Charlie Higgs - Redburn Atlantic
Edward Mundy - Jefferies Group LLC

Joanna Kennedy

Good morning. Thank you for joining the call. In a moment, Zoran will share his highlights of the first half of the year before Anastasis takes you through our financial performance in more detail and discusses the outlook with the balance of 2024. And finally, Zoran will return for a strategic overview before we open up to questions.

We have just over an hour available for the call today which should leave around 30 minutes for questions. We will therefore ask you to keep to one question and one follow-up before joining the queue again. Let me remind you that this conference call contains various forward-looking statements and that these should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our slide pack and in our results statement issued today.

Now let me turn the call over to Zoran.

Zoran Bogdanovic

Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. I'm very pleased with our progress in the first half of 2024. We continue to execute our strategy, delivering strong performance in a mixed market environment, and continuing to invest in our portfolio and capabilities. As always, the key to our continued success are our committed, passionate and engaged people who have remained incredibly adaptive and resilient. Also, a very big thanks to our customers, the Coca-Cola Company, Monster Energy and all our other partners for their trust and collaboration in jointly driving sustainable growth.

