The Beauty Health Company Q2 2024 Earnings: Will It Ever Be Profitable?

Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
990 Followers

Summary

  • At Moats and Monopolies, we focus on long only, high quality businesses but sometimes we like a little asymmetric risk/reward opportunity.
  • The Beauty Health Company has been incredibly volatile over the past couple of years as investors have grown weary that the company may never be profitable.
  • The company still isn't profitable, causing a sell off after earnings after a $17 million write off for replacing flagship models with technical issues combined with declining revenues.
  • Despite these challenges, zooming (way) out, there are positives. Work is being done on supply lines, sales strategies are being reviewed, installed devices are up as well as consumables.
  • We downgrade to 'Buy' from our previous 'Strong Buy' until we see stabilisation of revenues and tangible numeric proof in next earnings that the global replacement program for Syndeo 3.0 is really over.

Bored and disappointed male indian employee sitting in waiting room on row of chairs, full length shot

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Moats and Monopolies

Here at Moats and Monopolies, we write exclusively about companies that we own in our publicly shared portfolio, which continues to beat the S&P500 albeit by less than 1% this past quarter.

This article was written by

Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
990 Followers
Here at Moats and Monopolies, we look for the highest quality businesses around the world. We are part owners in companies with strong competitive advantages, high free cash flow margins, secure balance sheets and understandable business models.Our portfolio is openly shared exclusively on Seeking Alpha for you to follow along with our investing journey. In our analyses, we endeavour to be rationale and objective. Our aim is to find companies that will beat index funds over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SKIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SKIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SKIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SKIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News