iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2024 7:14 AM ETiSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.48K Followers

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Carlson - IR, KCSA Strategic Communications
Tracy Curley - CEO and CFO
Leslie Hoyt - VP, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the iSpecimen Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow managements' remark. This conference call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations' section of iSpecimen's website and will remain posted for the next 30 days.

I will now hand the call over to Phil Carlson, Investor Relations, for the introduction and the reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead.

Phil Carlson

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to iSpecimen's second quarter 2024 conference call. With us on today's call is Tracy Curley, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Leslie Hoyt, Senior Vice President of Operations.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended concerning future events.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended concerning future events.

Words such as may, should, projects, expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC.

