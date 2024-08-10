U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 SPACs Go Public As Small Issuers And SPACs Keep Pipeline Active

Aug. 10, 2024 7:20 AM ETEQV, VACH, VENU, MGN, MLAC, SBXD.U, WRD, TDTH
Summary

  • Two SPAC debuted this past week.
  • EQV Ventures Acquisition raised $350 million to target the energy sector.
  • Voyager Acquisition raised $220 million to target healthcare.

IPO Initial Public Offering 3d concept

Olemedia

Two SPAC debuted this past week. Two small IPOs and three SPACs submitted initial filings this past week.

Two blank check companies priced this week: EQV Ventures Acquisition (EQV) raised $350 million to target the energy sector, and

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQV--
EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp.
VACH--
Voyager Acquisition Corp.
VENU--
Notes Live, Inc.
MGN--
Megan Holdings Limited
MLAC--
Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp.
