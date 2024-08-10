U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 SPACs Go Public As Small Issuers And SPACs Keep Pipeline Active

Olemedia

Two SPAC debuted this past week. Two small IPOs and three SPACs submitted initial filings this past week.

Two blank check companies priced this week: EQV Ventures Acquisition (EQV) raised $350 million to target the energy sector, and Voyager Acquisition (VACH) raised $220 million to target healthcare.

Two IPOs submitted initial filings this past week. Music venue and restaurant owner and operator Notes Live (VENU) filed to raise $12 million. Malaysia-based shrimp farm constructor Megan Holdings (MGN) filed to raise $6 million at an $81 million market cap.

Three SPACs submitted initial filings this week. Mountain Lake Acquisition (MLAC), led by the Chairman of Axos Financial, filed to raise $250 million. SilverBox IV (SBXD.U), the fourth SPAC formed by members of SilverBox Capital, filed to raise $200 million. Newbury Acquisition II (NTWO.U), the second SPAC led by the CEO of Sunderland Capital, also filed to raise $200 million.

With August in full swing, one might expect the IPO calendar to be on pause for the usual summer break. However, one large deal is expected to price.

China-based autonomous vehicle developer WeRide (WRD) is scheduled to raise $100 million at a $5.7 billion market cap. At that size, it would be largest deal completed during the month of August since 2021. WeRide is developing autonomous driving products and services, including Level 4 autonomy. It is currently operating and testing its products throughout 30 cities in 7 countries, and also offers paid autonomous robotaxi services to the public. It has accumulated 10,000 vehicle orders. It also sells robobuses, robosweepers, and related sensor suites. Holdover Trident Digital Tech (TDTH) may also complete its $11 million IPO, coming public with a $387 million market cap. Through its business consulting segment, Trident provides a variety of services including business strategy advisory, design of business workflows and processes, brand and reputation, and digital marketing. Through its IT customization segment, the company offers tailor-made IT solutions and packaged software solutions to meet client objectives.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top Bookrunners WeRide (WRD)

Guangzhou, China $110M

$5,665M $15.50 - $18.50

6,452,000 Morgan Stanley

JP Morgan Chinese developer of autonomous vehicle systems and software. Trident Digital Tech (TDTH) $11M

$387M $5 - $7

1,800,000 WallachBeth

Revere Sec. Provides business consulting, marketing, and IT services to SMEs in Singapore. Click to enlarge

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/8/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 0.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 11.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Nu Holdings (NU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 11.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 2.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Amman Mineral Internasional and Barito Renewables Energy.

