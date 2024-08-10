U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 SPACs Go Public As Small Issuers And SPACs Keep Pipeline Active

Two SPAC debuted this past week. Two small IPOs and three SPACs submitted initial filings this past week.
Two blank check companies priced this week: EQV Ventures Acquisition (EQV) raised $350 million to target the energy sector, and Voyager Acquisition (VACH) raised $220 million to target healthcare.
|2 IPOs During the Week of August 5th, 2024
|Issuer Business
|Deal Size
|Market Cap at IPO
|Price vs. Midpoint
|First Day Return
|Return at 08/09
|EQV Ventures Acquisition (EQV)
|$350M
|$446M
|0%
|n/a
|+0%
|Blank check company backed by EQV Group targeting the energy sector.
|Voyager Acquisition (VACH)
|$220M
|$275M
|0%
|n/a
|n/a
|Blank check company targeting the healthcare sector.
Two IPOs submitted initial filings this past week. Music venue and restaurant owner and operator Notes Live (VENU) filed to raise $12 million. Malaysia-based shrimp farm constructor Megan Holdings (MGN) filed to raise $6 million at an $81 million market cap.
Three SPACs submitted initial filings this week. Mountain Lake Acquisition (MLAC), led by the Chairman of Axos Financial, filed to raise $250 million. SilverBox IV (SBXD.U), the fourth SPAC formed by members of SilverBox Capital, filed to raise $200 million. Newbury Acquisition II (NTWO.U), the second SPAC led by the CEO of Sunderland Capital, also filed to raise $200 million.
|5 Filings During the Week of August 5th, 2024
|Issuer Business
|Deal Size
|Sector
|Lead Underwriter
|Newbury Acq. II (NTWO.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|BTIG
|Second blank check company led by CEO of Sunderland Capital.
|SilverBox IV (SBXD.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Santander
|Fourth blank check company formed by members of SilverBox Capital.
|Megan Holdings (MGN)
|$6M
|Industrials
|EF Hutton
|Provides construction and maintenance services for shrimp farms in Malaysia.
|Mountain Lake Acquisition (MLACU)
|$250M
|SPAC
|BTIG
|Blank check company led by the Chairman of Axos Financial.
|Notes Live (VENU)
|$12M
|Consumer Discretionary
|ThinkEquity
|Owns and operates music venues and restaurants.
Week Ahead
With August in full swing, one might expect the IPO calendar to be on pause for the usual summer break. However, one large deal is expected to price.
China-based autonomous vehicle developer WeRide (WRD) is scheduled to raise $100 million at a $5.7 billion market cap. At that size, it would be largest deal completed during the month of August since 2021. WeRide is developing autonomous driving products and services, including Level 4 autonomy. It is currently operating and testing its products throughout 30 cities in 7 countries, and also offers paid autonomous robotaxi services to the public. It has accumulated 10,000 vehicle orders. It also sells robobuses, robosweepers, and related sensor suites. Holdover Trident Digital Tech (TDTH) may also complete its $11 million IPO, coming public with a $387 million market cap. Through its business consulting segment, Trident provides a variety of services including business strategy advisory, design of business workflows and processes, brand and reputation, and digital marketing. Through its IT customization segment, the company offers tailor-made IT solutions and packaged software solutions to meet client objectives.
|U.S. IPO Calendar
|Issuer Business
|Deal Size
Market Cap
|Price Range
Shares Filed
|Top Bookrunners
| WeRide (WRD)
Guangzhou, China
|$110M
$5,665M
|$15.50 - $18.50
6,452,000
|Morgan Stanley
JP Morgan
|Chinese developer of autonomous vehicle systems and software.
|Trident Digital Tech (TDTH)
|$11M
$387M
|$5 - $7
1,800,000
|WallachBeth
Revere Sec.
|Provides business consulting, marketing, and IT services to SMEs in Singapore.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/8/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 0.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 11.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Nu Holdings (NU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 11.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 2.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Amman Mineral Internasional and Barito Renewables Energy.
