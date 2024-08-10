United Internet AG (UDIRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2024 7:59 AM ETUnited Internet AG (UDIRF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.48K Followers

United Internet AG (OTCPK:UDIRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Grossmann - IR
Ralph Dommermuth - CEO
Ralf Hartings - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Karsten Oblinger - DZ Bank
Volker Glaser - MPPM
Camilio Azzouz - Amber Capital

Dominic Grossmann

Ladies and gentlemen, dear guests, welcome to the Analyst and Investor Conference of United Internet. It's my pleasure to welcome you here on site at the Sofitel in Frankfurt, and of course, I'd also like to extend a warm welcome to our guests on the webcast.

I'd like to present today's agenda to you. First of all, Ralph Dommermuth will present the company development of the first half year to you and give you an outlook on the second half of the year. Afterwards, Ralf Hartings will present the financial figures to you in detail. After our presentation, you will, as always, have the opportunity to raise questions during a Q&A session.

That would be it from me. And now I'd like to hand over to Mr. Dommermuth. The floor is yours.

Ralph Dommermuth

Thank you, Mr. Grossmann. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Hello. Welcome to our United Internet analyst conference on the first half of the year. I will present the company development to you and give you an outlook on the rest of the year. Afterwards, my colleague Mr. Hartings will present the financial results of the first half year to you.

All right. Many of you know our company. We differentiate between Internet access and applications, and we divide both into customer or consumer access and applications and business access and applications. Our assets are 11,000 employees, a network in Germany with a length of 64,500 kilometers of fiber network, a mobile network and more than 100,000 servers in Europe and the U.S.

Recommended For You

About UDIRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UDIRF

Trending Analysis

Trending News