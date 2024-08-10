da-kuk

Earnings summary

On August 07, 2024, share price for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was up ~25% after it delivered a beat to both 2Q24 revenue and EPS. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.43 billion vs consensus estimates of $1.4 billion, representing a 11% YoY increase. EPS came in at $0.57 vs consensus estimates of $0.43. Fortinet also achieved record quarterly gross and non-GAAP operating margins at 81.5% and 35.1% respectively. Gross margins improvements were led by higher product and services gross margins and an increased contribution from the higher-margin service revenue (63.4% in 2Q23 to 68.5% of total revenue in 2Q24). Besides top-line improvements, operating expenses were also flat with a marginal decline in sales and marketing expenses from $516 million in 2Q23 to $501 million in 2Q24.

Seekingalpha

Even with the surge in share price post earnings, Fortinet is still underperforming the market and its peers. In the last 12 months, Fortinet’s shares were up 15% vs S&P500 (SP500) up 18%, First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) up 22%, Crowdstrike (CRWD) up 65%, Zscaler (ZS) up 23%, Palo Alto (PANW) up 49% and Cloudflare (NET) up 22%. While the lack of growth has certainly hurt Fortinet in the last 5 years, I believe that Fortinet’s stock is finally turning the corner and is a good blue chip buy in the long run.

Investment thesis

Market leadership

Firstly, Fortinet’s market leadership positions it well to capture the increase in global cybersecurity spend in the coming years. According to Global X, global cybersecurity spending is expected to grow to $450 billion by 2030, at a 13% CAGR from 2023. This is driven by the increasing magnitude and sophistication of digital crimes. Notwithstanding the massive spend, cybersecurity spend is still 10x lower than the estimated damage from cyberattacks. In particular, application security, security and operations management, endpoint security and cloud security remain least penetrated with an average of 1-10% penetration. These are key segments that Fortinet operates in.

Fortinet is a market leader in the cybersecurity market on 2 folds. Firstly, product leadership. In making investments into companies that provide software solutions, I like to look beyond the traditional financial metrics and evaluate the company’s product offerings, customer reviews and developer mindshare. Fortinet has a wide range of cybersecurity products that spans across network security, unified SASE and security operations. Unlike many competitors who offer point solutions, Fortinet’s products are integrated across a single unified security architecture, thereby allowing developers and IT managers to manage their solutions easily. The high customer satisfaction for Fortinet can be seen from its customer reviews where it scored 4.6/5 (2,588 reviews) for network firewalls, 4.8/5 for SD-Wan (769 reviews), 4.8/5 (218 reviews) for security service edge and 4.8/5 (792 reviews) for enterprise wired and wireless lan infrastructure. Fortinet is also a consistent outperformer in many industry research reports with notable accolades in multiple categories across the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Another datapoint in support of Fortinet’s superior product suite is that it spends less on selling, general and administrative expenses as a % revenue as compared to its peers. In the latest financial year, Fortinet’s SG&A expenses as a % of revenue was 41.8% vs 43.4% for Palo Alto, 50.2% for Crowdstrike, 69.4% for Zscaler and 63.0% for Cloudflare. My base thesis here is that great products sell themselves and require less selling and marketing expenses to sustain top-line growth.

Fortinet investor presentation

One other area I wanted to validate would be Fortinet’s focus on developers. My hypothesis here is that developers and IT managers are more critical in the procurement decision for software solutions as compared to CTO/VP/SVP of Engineering. With the emergence of open APIs, developer communities and product demos, it is much easier today to fully test out a particular software vendor before committing the spend. It is unlikely that a CTO/VP/SVP of engineering will have the bandwidth to do the full test runs or attend the sales pitches. In Fortinet’s case, they have set up the Fortinet’s developer network to provide support to developers in getting access to technical documentation and facilitating interaction with other Fortinet users globally. In addition, Fortinet also consistently shares product updates on its newsroom and is active on Github with multiple repositories showcasing templates, sample codes and modules. All in all, I believe that these product characteristics are leading indicators of long-term success for Fortinet and will ultimately drive financial performance and stickiness of its products and services.

Fortinet investor presentation

From a financial standpoint, Fortinet is also one of the largest cybersecurity players in the world by revenue. Today, it serves more than 755,000 companies and 73% of Fortune 100 and 69% of Global 2000 companies. Given the scale of its operations, I believe it is challenging for competitors to penetrate Fortinet’s existing customer base, so long as it keeps its prices competitive and product quality high. I also liked the fact that Fortinet is actively hunting M&A deals as I believe that the cybersecurity market is still fragmented and is primed for consolidation. It recently announced the completion of its acquisitions in Lacework, an AI-powered cloud security platform and Next DLP, a data loss prevention & insider risk platform in August 2024. While deal terms are undisclosed, I expect these acquisitions to be accretive and synergistic to Fortinet. Lacework, in particular, was last valued at $8.3 billion but was rumoured to be on sale for $150-200 million prior to the acquisition by Fortinet.

Track record of strong financials

Fortinet also has an impeccable track record of growing its revenue, net profit and free cash flow over the years. Over the last 10 years, Fortinet has grown its revenue at a CAGR of 24%, operating profit at 41% and free cash flow at 30%. Since 2020, it has also returned $5.3 billion to shareholders via share repurchases and has steadily grown its ROA from 2% in 2014 to 16% in 2023.

Author's representation based on data from Seeking Alpha

From a balance sheet perspective, I also did not observe any major red flags. As of 2Q24, Fortinet recorded $3.3 billion in cash and short-term investments and $993 million in long-term debt. So it is in a net cash position of $2.3 billion and has an interest coverage ratio of 87x in 2Q24. With the recently completed acquisitions of Lacework and Next DLP, Fortinet’s cash position should take a hit going into 3Q24.

Leading indicators look promising

As with most cybersecurity companies, one of my biggest concerns has been the slowdown in cybersecurity spend that was reported in 2023. Cybersecurity spending saw a 65% drop in growth during the 2022-23 budget cycle with more than one third of the 550 Chief Information Security Officers surveyed reporting budget cuts or spending freezes. After over a year of headwinds, I am optimistic that the worst might be over. According to Fortinet’s CFO Keith Jensen: “Last quarter, we pointed to a 25% improvement in the number of days of registered FortiGuard contracts from its peak and view this as an early but soft indicator of that "inventory digestion" at end users appear to be normalizing and the firewall market could start to show signs of recovery…in the second quarter, the days of registered security service contracts improved another 12 days and has now returned to 2020 pre-supply chain, pre-COVID crisis levels. Inventory commitments and levels are normalizing at our contract manufacturers and in the channel”.

Fortinet investor presentation

Valuation

Despite Fortinet’s run up post 2Q24 earnings release, it still appears to be undervalued relative to its peers. Its forward P/E ratio of 38.5x is 37% lower than its peer average and its forward EV/EBITDA of 26.8x is 46% lower than its peer average. A common argument is that Fortinet is growing slower than its peers but I believe that not enough credit is given to Fortinet’s ability to balance profitability and growth. In fact, its LTM EBITDA margins of 26% significantly outperformed its peers, especially in an industry where most companies are still unprofitable.

Author's representation based on data from Seeking Alpha

I also ran a discounted cash analysis on Fortinet and below is a summary of my output and key assumptions

WACC of 8.1%: Based on latest market inputs and Fortinet’s capital structure (see screenshot for references)

Long-term growth rate of 3%: Based on US average GDP growth rate from 1960 to 2023 from Worldbank

% revenue growth: Based on Seeking Alpha's analyst estimates

% gross margins: Based on 2024 management guidance. Assumed flat thereafter

% operating margins: Based on 2024 management guidance. Note that management only guided for non-GAAP operating profit % but I assumed the same increment on 2023 GAAP operating profit %

Other assumptions like working capital, D&A, CAPEX: Assumed flat vs 2023

Effective tax rate: 5 year historical average due to volatility

Author's calculations

Based on the above, I arrived at an implied share price of $77.0 per share for Fortinet, implying an 11% upside on the current share price of $69.4. I believe management is generally conservative and there should be some further upside in the operating assumptions. Looking at both EPS and revenue guidance since 2012, Fortinet has beaten EPS estimates 8 out of 8 times and revenue estimates 7 out of 8 times.

Investment risks

I see 2 risk factors with Fortinet. As strange as it may sound, Fortinet’s push towards having a single security platform (FortiOS) may come back to bite Fortinet. The recent crowdstrike global outage caused by a single Falcon content upgrade demonstrated the fragility of having interconnected systems. Consequently, Crowdstrike’s share price fell ~14% in 1 trading day post outage. Secondly, volatile macroeconomic conditions may continue to hurt Fortinet. While early indicators of inventory digestion look promising, Fortinet’s inventory levels remain elevated at $383 million in 2Q24, as compared to the 5 year average of ~$230 million. Inflation remains elevated and the frequency and magnitude of interest rate cuts is still uncertain.

Conclusion - Is Fortinet a BUY, HOLD or SELL?

All things considered, I would rate Fortinet a BUY today. Despite the recent run up due to better than expected 2Q24 results, I still see some long-term upside in Fortinet. Based on public comparables and DCF, it is still slightly undervalued in my opinion. I liked where the cybersecurity market is at today - fragmented with multiple secular tailwinds in play. This presents a great opportunity for a sizable and quality blue-chip cybersecurity company like Fortinet to win in the long-term.