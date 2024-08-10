Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.48K Followers

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett Maas - IR
Sean Browne - President and CEO
Scott Neils - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG
Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum Capital

Operator

Welcome to the Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Brett Maas, IR. You may begin, sir.

Brett Maas

Thank you, operator. Joining me today is Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Neils, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being webcast and will be posted on the company's website for playback.

During the course of this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the company's expected future performance. These forward-looking statements reflect Xtant's current perspective on existing trends and information that can be identified by such words as expect, plan, will, may, anticipate, believe, should, intends and other words with similar meaning.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in the Risk Factors section of the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and in subsequent SEC reports and press releases. Actual results may differ materially.

The company's financial results press release and today's discussion include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations, which appear in our press release and are otherwise available on our website. Note that our Form 8-K filed with our financial results press release provides a detailed narrative that describes the use of such measures. In the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay of this call, this call was held and recorded on August 9 at approximately

Recommended For You

About XTNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XTNT

Trending Analysis

Trending News