Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2024 9:03 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.48K Followers

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lee Roth - Burns McClellan, Investor Relations Advisors-Altimmune
Vipin Garg - Chief Executive Officer
Scott Harris - Chief Medical Officer
Andrew Shutterly - Acting Chief Financial Officer
Scot Roberts - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Liam Hiester - Piper Sandler
Seema Sheoran - Evercore
Omari Baruti - Goldman Sachs
William Wood - B. Riley Securities
Jon Wolleben - Citizens JMP

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Altimmune, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Lee Roth of Burns McClellan, Investor Relations Advisors to Altimmune.

Lee Roth

Thanks, Gigi. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for participating on the Altimmune second quarter 2024 financial results and business update conference call.

Members of the Altimmune team joining me today are Vipin Garg, our Chief Executive Officer; Scott Harris, our Chief Medical Officer; Ray Jordt, our Chief Business Officer; Andrew Shutterly, our acting Chief Financial Officer; and Scot Roberts, our Chief Scientific Officer.

Following prepared remarks from Vipin, Scott Harris and Andrew, we'll hold a Q&A session. As a reminder, our press release with our Q2 2024 financial results was issued this morning and can be found on the IR section of the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Altimmune cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated.

For a discussion of some of the

Recommended For You

About ALT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALT

Trending Analysis

Trending News