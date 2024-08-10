Cutera, Inc (CUTR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2024 9:12 AM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.48K Followers

Cutera, Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Shelby Eckerman - Vice President of Finance
Taylor Harris - Chief Executive Officer
Stuart Drummond - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jordan Bernstein - Stifel
Harrison Parson - Stephens
James Beer - William Blair

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Cutera, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shelby Eckerman, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Shelby Eckerman

Thank you, operator, and thank you for everyone for joining us today. With me today is Taylor Harris, Cutera's Chief Executive Officer; and Stuart Drummond, Interim CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will take your questions. Before we get started, I'll note that the discussion today includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current forecast or expectation of certain aspects of the company's future business, including, but not limited to, any financial guidance provided for modeling purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made, which by its nature is dynamic and subject to change or management's good faith belief of that time with respect to future events.

Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding financial guidance, regulatory approvals, productivity improvements and plans to introduce new products and expand into additional geographies. For words that may identify forward-looking statements, we encourage you to refer to the safe harbor statement in our press release earlier today. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors described in the section entitled Risk Factors in our Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and

Recommended For You

About CUTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CUTR

Trending Analysis

Trending News