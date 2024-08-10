Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lexington May - VP, Finance & IR
Julian Nebreda - President & CEO
Ahmed Pasha - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna Financial Group
Tyler Bisset - Goldman Sachs
Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Partners
Ben Kallo - Baird
Kasope Harrison - Piper Sandler
Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets
Jordan Levy - Truist Securities
Leanne Hayden - Canaccord Genuity
Justin Clare - ROTH Capital Partners
Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley
Dylan Nassano - Wolfe Research
Christine Cho - Barclays

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fluence Second (sic) [Third] Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Lexington May, VP Finance and Investor Relations.

Lexington May

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Fluence Energy's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A copy of our earnings presentation, press release and supplementary metric sheet, covering financial results, along with supporting statements and schedules, including reconciliations and disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at fluenceenergy.com.

Joining me on this morning's call are Julian Nebreda our President and Chief Executive Officer; Ahmed Pasha, our Chief Financial Officer; and Rebecca Boll, our Chief Products Officer. During the course of this call, Fluence management may make certain forward-looking statements regarding various matters related to our business and company that are not historical facts.

Such statements are based upon the current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for our forward-looking statements. And for more information regarding

