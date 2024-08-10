Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.49K Followers

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Ladd - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Todd Huskinson - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann
Sean-Paul Adams - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation's conference call to report financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. [Operator Instructions]. This conference is being recorded, August 8, 2024.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Robert Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Mr. Ladd, you may begin your conference.

Robert Ladd

Okay. Thank you, Paul, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call today covering the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Joining me this morning is Todd Huskinson, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover important information about forward-looking statements as well as an overview of our financial information.

Todd Huskinson

Thank you, Rob. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. Please note that this call is the property of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and that any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Audio replay of the call will be available by using the telephone number and pin provided in our press release announcing this call.

I'd also like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosure in our press release regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call may also include forward-looking statements and projections, and we ask that you refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual

Recommended For You

About SCM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCM

Trending Analysis

Trending News