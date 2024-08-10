Montauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2024 12:18 PM ETMontauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.5K Followers

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Ciroli – Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
Sean McClain – President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Van Asdalan – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Blair – TPH
Saumya Jain – UBS
Paul Cheng – Scotiabank

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call.

I would like to turn the call over to Mr. John Ciroli as he provides some important cautions regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures contained in the earning material or made on this call. John, please go ahead.

John Ciroli

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Montauk Renewables Earnings Conference Call to review the Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results and Developments. I’m John Ciroli, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at Montauk. Joining me today are Sean McClain, Montauk’s President and Chief Executive Officer to discuss business developments; and Kevin Van Asdalan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss our second quarter 2024 financial and operating results.

At this time, I would like to direct your attention to our forward-looking disclosure statement. During this call, certain comments we make constitute forward-looking statements, and as such, involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risk factors and uncertainties are detailed in Montauk Renewables SEC filings.

Our remarks today may also include non-GAAP financial measures. We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA metrics because we believe the measures assist investors in analyzing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are

Recommended For You

About MNTK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNTK

Trending Analysis

Trending News