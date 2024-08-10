Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2024 12:43 PM ETNayax Ltd. (NYAX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.5K Followers

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Greenberg - Chief Strategy Officer
Yair Nechmad - Co-Founder and CEO
Sagit Manor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cris Kennedy - William Blair
Nik Cremo - UBS
John Coffey - Barclays

Operator

Hello, everyone. And welcome to Nayax’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are at present in listen-only mode. Following management’s formal presentation, instructions will be given for the Q&A session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Aaron Greenberg. Please go ahead, Aaron.

Aaron Greenberg

Thank you, Operator, and everyone for joining us today on this conference call. With me on the call today are Yair Nechmad, Nayax’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer.

Following management’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for the question-and-answer session. Our press release and supplementary investor presentation are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.nayax.com.

As a reminder, during this call, we’ll be making forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements on our call today are based on assumptions, and therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those projected.

We have no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. You can read about these risks and uncertainties in our supplementary investor presentation released earlier today and our regulatory filing.

In addition, today’s call will include a discussion of non-IFRS measures. Management believes non-IFRS results are useful in order to enhance our understanding and our ongoing performance. However, these measures should be considered as a supplement to and not as a substitute for IFRS financial measures.

A reconciliation between Nayax’s non-IFRS to IFRS

