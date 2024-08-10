Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTTYY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.5K Followers

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (OTCPK:NTTYY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Takuro Hanaki - Head of IR
Takashi Hiroi - Representative Member of the Board and Senior Executive Vice President
Toshihiko Nakamura - Executive Officer, Head of Finance and Accounting

Conference Call Participants

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities
Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities
Kazuki Tokunaga - Daiwa Securities
Mitsunobu Tsuruo - Citi Securities
Yusuke Okumura - Okasan Securities

Takuro Hanaki

Thank you very much for attending today despite your busy schedules. We would like to start the briefing session on NTT's fiscal year 2024 first quarter financial results. I am Hanaki from the IR Office and will be facilitating today's session.

First, I would like to introduce today's attending members. Hiroi, Representative Member of the Board, Senior Executive Vice President; Nakamura, Executive Officer, Head of Finance and Accounting; Hattori, Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Strategy and Planning.

The audio of today's briefing is streamed live. We are planning to have on-demand streaming on our website at a later date, so we seek your understanding on this matter. As for today's materials, please refer to presentation materials on our IR website. On the first page of the material, points to be noted are listed, so we kindly ask you to please go through them. Today, Senior Executive Vice President, Hiroi, will explain the overview of our financial results, followed by Q&A.

Mr. Hiroi, please go ahead.

Takashi Hiroi

Thank you very much, Hiroi is my name. Thank you for joining us despite your busy schedule. We appreciate your attendance at the presentation of the financial results. So allow me to present to you the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. As far as the financial results are concerned, operating revenue increased, but operating profit decreased.

Recommended For You

About NTTYY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTTYY

Trending Analysis

Trending News