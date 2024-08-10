FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2024 3:02 PM ETFTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.5K Followers

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Michalek - Vice President of Investor Relations
Ahmad Chatila - Member of Board of Directors, Founder
Yann Brandt - Chief Executive Officer
Cathy Behnen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Ingraham - ROTH Capital Markets
Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to FTC Solar's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bill Michalek, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bill Michalek

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to FTC Solar's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Before today's call, you may have reviewed our earnings release and supplemental financial information, which were posted earlier today. If you have not reviewed these documents, they're available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ftcsolar.com.

I'm joined today by Ahmad Chatila, a member of our Board of Directors and the company Founder; Yann Brandt, the company's incoming CEO; Cathy Behnen, the company's Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Cook, the company's Head of Capital Markets & Business Development.

Before we begin, I remind everyone that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements based on our assumptions and beliefs in the current environment and speaks only as of the current date. As such, these forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and actual results and events could differ materially from our current expectations. Please refer to our press release and other SEC filings for more information on the specific risk factors. We assume no obligation to update such information, except as required by

Recommended For You

About FTCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTCI

Trending Analysis

Trending News