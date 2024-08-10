GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc. (GDIFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc. (OTCPK:GDIFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 8, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephane Lavigne - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Claude Bigras - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Moreau - Scotiabank
Derek Lessard - TD Cowen
Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial
Jeff Fenwick - Cormark Securities
Liam Bergevin - Desjardins Capital Markets

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephane Lavigne. Please go ahead.

Stephane Lavigne

Thank you, operator. [Foreign Language] Good morning to all and welcome to GDI's conference call to discuss our results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. My name is Stephane Lavigne, I'm Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GDI. I'm here with Claude Bigras, President and CEO of GDI; and David Hinchey, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

Before we begin, I would like to make you aware that this call contains forward-looking information, and we ask listeners to refer to the full description of the forward-looking safe harbor provision that is fully described at the beginning of our MD&A filed on SEDAR last night. I will begin the call with an overview of GDI's financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2014, and then we'll invite Claude to provide his comments on the business.

In the second quarter, GDI recorded revenue of 639 million, an increase of 30 million or 5% over Q2 of last year comprised of 6% growth from acquisitions and partially offset by

