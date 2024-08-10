Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2024 10:24 PM ETSezzle Inc. (SEZL) Stock, SEZNL Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.5K Followers

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Charles Youakim - CEO and Executive Chairman
Karen Hartje - CFO and Head of Corp

Conference Call Participants

Mike Grondahl - FNBO Northland

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Sezzle, Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Charlie Youakim. Please go ahead.

Charles Youakim

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Sezzle's 2024 second quarter earnings call. My name is Charlie Youakim. I'm the CEO and Executive Chairman of Sezzle. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Karen Hartje; and our Head of Corp.

Devon IR, Lee Brading. In conjunction with this conference call, we filed our earnings announcement with the SEC and have posted it along with our earnings presentation on our investor website on sezzle.com. If you have not already done so, please go to the Investor Relations section of our website. There, you will find the press release and our earnings presentation under quarterly earnings within the financial section. Now that we have all the administrative duties out of the way, let's get started. We're extremely excited to share our Q2 results and our updated guidance with you.

Please flip ahead to Slide 3. Slide 3 provides an overview of how our actions are translating into positive results. As you can see, Q2 revenue rose 6.2% year-on-year, driven by strong growth in consumer purchase frequency and subscriber growth. Our growth is outpacing the buy now, pay later industry as reported by third-party research companies such as Adobe Analytics.

Net income for the quarter came in at $29.7 million. Yes, $29.7 million for the quarter. But before anyone gets too excited, it includes a onetime

