Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mikaela Kirkwood - Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Manager
Olivier Taelman - CEO
Loic Moreau - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer
Edward White - H.C. Wainwright
Joseph Federico - Stifel
Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald
David Rescott - Baird

Operator

Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Nyxoah Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will pass the call over to your first speaker today, Mikaela Kirkwood.

Mikaela Kirkwood

Thank you, and good afternoon and good evening, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the second quarter and first half of 2024. I am Mikaela Kirkwood, Investor Relations and Communications Manager at Nyxoah. Participating from the company today will be Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer; and Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will discuss our operating activities and review our second quarter financial results released after U.S. market closed today, after which we will host a question-and-answer session. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Events section of the Investor Relations tab of our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that any statements that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, market trends, results or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current available information and the company assumes no obligation to update these

