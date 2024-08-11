Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.5K Followers

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Asay - Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs
Mark Goldsmith - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Jack Anders - Chief Financial Officer
Steve Kelsey - President of R&D
Wei Lin - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marc Frahm - TD Cowen
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim
Eric Joseph - JPMorgan
Jonathan Chang - Leerink Partners
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs
Eliana Merle - UBS
Alec Stranahan - Bank of America
Kelly Shi - Jefferies
Jay Olson - Oppenheimer
Laura Prendergast - Raymond James
Joseph Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Revolution Medicine's Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ryan Asay, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Ryan Asay

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Mark Goldsmith, Revolution Medicine's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Anders, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Steve Kelsey, our President of R&D; and Dr. Wei Lin, our Chief Medical Officer, will join us for the Q&A portion of today's call.

I'll note that certain statements we make during this call will be forward-looking because such statements deal with future events and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please review our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form

Recommended For You

About RVMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RVMD

Trending Analysis

Trending News