Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX:MRAI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Johnson - Chief Financial Officer
Damien Lamendola - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Steve Johnson

Good morning, and welcome to the Marpai’s second quarter 2024 earnings release webcast. With me this morning is Damien Lamendola, CEO and Director of Marpai. If you turn your attention to the slide, it is that we have our required safe harbor and forward-looking statement disclosure.

Damien Lamendola

Hello. Since I became CEO, our team has worked tirelessly on Marpai’s turnaround. As many of you know, I have invested not only in my time, but millions of dollars into our company. I have never been more committed to our company and our stakeholders. This commitment stems from what we see in the TPA marketplace.

Our new leadership and our employees’ commitment to turning Marpai into a positive cash flow company. Our focus has been on profitably growing the company and achieving positive cash flow, which is beginning to manifest in our financial results, including significantly cutting costs, rightsizing our balance sheet, and improving our cash from operations.

I am highly encouraged by our improvements. Our sales team has done a great job of repositioning Marpai to new and existing customers. I remind you that our total addressable market is $22 billion in growing.

I will now turn the call back to Steve to discuss our financial results.

Steve Johnson

Thanks, Damien. We filed our 10-Q yesterday after the market closed, along with

