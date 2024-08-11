CBL & Associates: 41% Variable-Rate Debt Set To Boost Cash Flows In 2025

Wipada Wipawin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) has marginally outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering a circa 7% total return against the 5% gain in the benchmark ETF:

I also covered the shares back in March 2024, arguing they were undervalued before Fed rate cuts. While interest rate cuts have not materialized yet, I believe they will start soon, boosting the company's cash flows given the high proportion of floating rate debt. Furthermore, the enterprise-level valuation remains undemanding, but the company needs to improve its administrative costs, occupancy, and tenant sales to achieve a valuation in line with quality retail REIT peers.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. CBL & Associates Properties is a retail REIT managing 93 properties across 22 states, primarily concentrated in enclosed malls which accounted for 67% of Q2 2024 net operating income, or NOI, followed by Open-air centers at 14% of NOI:

As we can see from the snippet above, the main growth drivers are its Open-air centers and Outparcels/Other properties, which grew NOI in the low double digits.

Operational Overview

CBL reported a 1.5% Y/Y increase in Q2 2024 same-center NOI, driven primarily by better expense management while revenues were flat. Adjusted FFO was $1.73/share, up 11% Y/Y, helped by higher NOI, a 3% lower share count Y/Y, and lower interest expenses as the company allocated some $120 million to debt principal repayments over the past 12 months. This is possible due to its low quarterly dividend of just $0.40/share, representing a payout of only 23%.

Occupancy was 88.7% in Q2 2024, down 1.1% Y/Y on tenant bankruptcies. Tenant sales were flat Y/Y.

Post-quarter end, the company announced the sale of Layton Hills Mall in Utah for $37.125 million.

Increased 2024 Outlook

Given the generally stable operating performance in H1 2024 and executed share buybacks year-to-date, the company marginally increased its NOI and adjusted FFO outlook:

Adjusted FFO is now seen at about $6.50/share, still down 2.4% Y/Y while same-center NOI should expand by 0.1% Y/Y.

Capital Structure

The REIT ended Q2 2024 with a net debt of $2.23 billion representing 74% of CBL's enterprise value (or 73% if adjusted for the Utah mall disposal). Floating rate debt represented 41% of the total debt, a relatively high amount but well positioned to benefit from Fed interest rate cuts. The interest on variable-rate debt was 8.42%, while the interest on the 59% fixed-rate debt portion stood at 5.27%, resulting in a weighted average interest rate of 6.55%.

Outlook for monetary policy

Given the high proportion of floating rate debt, CBL will benefit immensely if the Federal Reserve starts lowering its Fed funds rate. Current futures prices predict a Fed funds rate of 3.25-3.50% in July 2025, some 2% lower than today.

Applying a 2% lower interest rate on the company's floating debt facilities should result in annual interest cost savings of about $20.86 million, or about $0.67/share in adjusted FFO, which is quite significant.

Market-implied cap rate

In 2024 CBL is expected to generate NOI of about $430 million. Against an enterprise value of $3 billion, it represents a market implied cap rate of 14.33% which is quite attractive. We should note General & Administrative expenses of about $70 million in 2024 represent a 2.3% drag on the cap rate - materially higher than most peers and presenting significant room for optimization.

Risks

Given that net debt represents 73% of the company's enterprise value, any delay in Fed interest rate cuts will affect the company's cash flows, especially given the high proportion of floating-rate debt. Even when interest rates do fall, the company will continue to prioritize deleveraging.

The other key risk to watch is the continued lackluster occupancy and tenant sales performance. While CBL did manage to increase NOI in Q2 2024, optimizing expenses is not a sustainable long-term driver of NOI growth. To illustrate the poor competitive performance of CBL relative to quality mall peers, you can see how Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's (OTCPK:UNBLF) US portfolio is performing (I covered the shares here). The company reported 5.1% footfall and 5.1% tenant sales growth in H1 2024 relative to the prior year.

As such, CBL needs to materially improve its tenant sales/occupancy performance if the REIT wants to bridge the valuation gap with large peers operating quality retail space. Furthermore, reporting metrics such as footfall or the occupancy cost ratio will improve the visibility into the company's performance.

Conclusion

CBL & Associates Properties delivered higher NOI and adjusted FFO in Q2 2024, but operational issues remain with occupancy marginally lower and flat tenant sales. Nevertheless, the elephant in the room - the company's debt-heavy capital structure, will significantly benefit from Fed interest rate cuts. In fact, I estimate that on a run-rate basis, a 2% decline in the Fed funds rate may boost adjusted FFO by as much as 10% - something which is clearly not priced in the market given the very attractive adjusted FFO multiple of 3.88 times. As such, I reiterate my buy rating on the shares.

