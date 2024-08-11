authID Inc. (AUID) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2024 3:13 AM ETauthID Inc. (AUID) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Graham Arad - General Counsel
Ed Sellitto - CFO
Rhon Daguro - CEO
Tom Szoke - CTO

Conference Call Participants

Graham Arad

Greetings, and good afternoon. This is Graham Arad, General Counsel at authID. Welcome to the authID Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

With me on today's call are our CEO, Rhon Daguro; and our CFO, Ed Sellitto. By now, you should have access to today's press release announcing our second quarter 2024 results. If you have not received this, the release can be found on our website at www.authid.ai under the Investor Relations section. Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting certain non-GAAP financial information. This information is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently from other companies' similarly titled non-GAAP information.

Quantitative reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial information appear in today's press release. Before we begin our formal remarks, let me remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Some of these risks are mentioned in today's press release. Others are discussed in our Form 10-K and other filings, which are made available at www.sec.gov.

I'd now like to introduce our CEO, Rhon Daguro.

Rhon Daguro

Thank you, Graham, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon.

Our value proposition continues

Recommended For You

About AUID Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AUID

Trending Analysis

Trending News