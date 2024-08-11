This Week's CPI Report Could Be A Disaster For The Market

HadelProductions

This will be a make-or-break week for the market across all asset classes. Over the past few weeks, we have seen equity, rates, and the dollar fall materially. The inflation data this week will either suggest that the slowing we see in the data to this point is concerning, meaning the sell-off to this point has been justified, or the data this week will suggest that the trends of the past weeks are not a concern, leading to a reversal of the declines we have seen thus far.

However, based on market-based data and various models, the CPI data will likely confirm that the Fed rate-cutting cycle is about to start in earnest in September. As a result, one can expect rates to fall, leading to further yield curve steepening. More importantly, this will further deteriorate interest rate differentials, leading the USD/JPY to lower levels and further unwinding the carry trade, which is negative for equity markets.

CPI Could Miss

Analysts expect the CPI to rise by 0.2% m/m in July, compared to a decline of -0.1% m/m in June. Meanwhile, headline CPI is expected to remain unchanged at 3.0% y/y. Core CPI is expected to increase by 0.2% m/m, up from 0.1% in June and rise by 3.2% y/y, down from 3.3% in June.

The market is predicting, using CPI swaps, that headline CPI will only rise by 0.15% m/m in July and by 2.92% y/y. If swap pricing is correct, there would be a clear miss on the headline CPI year-over-year, and that 0.15% increase is really too close to call, as to whether we get a 0.1% or 0.2% m/m increase.

Bloomberg

The other models from Kalshi, the Cleveland Fed, and Bloomberg Economics suggest that CPI, on a rounded basis, does not come in above 0.2% m/m and not above 3% y/y. But more importantly, three of the four pricing models suggest that headline CPI comes in at 2.9% y/y, a clear miss.

Carry Trade Impacts

If the models are pricing things correctly, this would likely suggest that the disinflation trend that started in May is real. It would likely give the Fed the confidence it needs to start cutting rates in September. In all likelihood, this would result in short-term rates at the front of the US yield curve to fall.

But more importantly, it would also lead to further contraction of interest rate differentials between US Treasuries and Japan's Government Bonds. This further contraction would likely resume the downward movement in the USD/JPY and further unwind the carry trade. For example, this could result in the US 10-year rate falling towards the 10-year JGB, causing the difference or spread between the government bonds to decline, making the carry trade less desirable.

This past week was a prime example because when interest rate differentials paused their declines, the USD/JPY paused its decline. The movements in the USD/JPY have more to do with US rates falling than the BOJ hiking. Yes, a BOJ rate hike increases the borrowing cost for the yen, but falling US rates contract the spreads, making the trades less profitable.

Bloomberg

Yield Curve Steepening

Additionally, we have seen a considerable shift in the bond market, with the difference between the 10-year and the 2-year falling, mainly because the 2-year rate is falling to the 10-year rate. Because the 2-year rate was higher than the 10-year rate, the spread had been stuck below the -15 bps level since July 2022, meaning the 10-year rate could never close the gap with the 2-year. So, the recent move above that technical resistance at -15 bps is significant. It should support the yield curve steepening further as the 2-year moves lower to account for expectations of the Fed cutting Fed Funds rates and, more importantly, serve as an indicator of the slowdown in economic growth.

Bloomberg

Additionally, we have seen specific market-based financial instruments that measure inflation expectations, such as 5-year inflation breakevens and 5-year zero-coupon inflation swaps, break through some key levels of technical support. These levels of technical support had held multiples over the past two years, even when it appeared that inflation was coming down in the second half of 2023. This current break of support seems to suggest that the market thinks something has changed, not just regarding inflation but regarding economic growth.

Bloomberg

These measures of inflation expectations also track nominal GDP growth reasonably closely over time, and the sudden decline in both measures would forecast a further slowing of economic growth in the coming months.

Bloomberg

Additionally, the July job report showed that the total private aggregate weekly payrolls index fell to 4.8% year over year, its lowest level since January 2024. It, too, tends to track nominal GDP growth closely over time, suggesting a slowdown in nominal GDP growth.

Bloomberg

Further Risks

All of these changes signalled prior to this coming week would likely only further accelerate should CPI data come in weaker than analysts forecast, as swaps suggest might happen. This would likely lead to further yen appreciation versus the dollar and further steepening of the yield curve. Because the regime of good news is bad news, it has flip-flopped to bad news being bad news.

A further unwind of the yen carry trade and a further steepening of the yield curve would both be a negative for the equity market, as it would continue to unwind the higher-for-longer trade that has been in place since March 2023.

If the inflation data should come in hotter than expected, the USD/JPY would rally, the yield curve would probably invert as short-term rates rise above 10-term rates, and the equity market would be saved, at least for a while longer.

But again, CPI swaps, which are market-based, do not suggest a hotter-than-expected reading.