Introduction

We have never seen such growth.

This is what the CEO of defense giant Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBF) said when the company reported its first-half results earlier this month.

The German producer of the mighty Leopard 2 tank is one of the biggest beneficiaries of Europe's need to modernize its armed forces.

After reporting more than 90% growth in operating income, the producer of the Leopard 2 main battle tank noted: "The supercycle is clearly accelerating."

Not only is this great news for German companies but also for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), which is America's much bigger "version" of Rheinmetall, with a major footprint in armored vehicles, shipbuilding, technologies, and aerospace. This includes the M1A2 Abrams tank.

Although the Dividend Aristocrat, with a history of almost 30 consecutive annual dividend hikes, has failed to beat the S&P 500 over the past ten years, this was mainly due to post-pandemic supply chain issues, defense budget uncertainties, and slower global economic growth after 2018.

Now, the company is firing on all cylinders, benefitting from defense modernization needs, related geopolitical uncertainties, and strong commercial demand for its luxury private jets.

My most recent article on this company was written on May 22, when I went with the title "40% In 12 Months: Here's Why I Remain Bullish On General Dynamics."

Since then, shares have been mostly flat after returning close to 30% over the past 12 months.

In this article, I'll update my thesis, using its recently released earnings and new developments that continue to make GD a great pick for dividend growth investors seeking well-diversified defense exposure.

So, let's dive into the details!

General Dynamics Is Firing On All Cylinders

I have been bullish on GD for a long time. However, I never bought it. That's based on my investment in four other defense giants that all come with overlapping exposure.

GD stands out for its hardware-focused portfolio. As I wrote in my previous article, the company builds private jets like the Gulfstream G700, and it is a major player in Navy shipbuilding alongside Huntington Ingalls (HII).

Moreover, GD is involved in the production of battle tanks, a variety of armored vehicles, and related technologies.

Although I have a personal preference for defense companies that build advanced products like missiles, jets, and space equipment, the current war in Ukraine has put an emphasis on the importance of having modern hardware.

Despite the increasing importance of drones on the battlefield, there is no way around the use of battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other vehicles.

Last year, The Wall Street Journal called the Abrams tank a "game-changer."

With all of this in mind, let's take a closer look at its financials, which reflect an environment of strong demand and easing supply chain headwinds.

In the second quarter, the company reported roughly $12 billion in revenue, 18.0% more compared to the prior-year quarter. This strong revenue growth rate paved the road for a significant rise in operating earnings, which reached $1.16 billion - 20.2% more compared to 2Q23.

Net income rose by 21.6% to more than $900 million.

Even better, growth was supported by all operations, especially the Aerospace segment, which saw a 51% revenue surge, supported by additional aircraft deliveries and higher service revenue. This includes the first delivery of the G700, which had some issues due to postponed certification from the FAA in the past.

According to the company, despite some delivery delays, the Aerospace segment remains in a great spot for continued growth, with expectations of improved operating margins in the quarter ahead.

The defense-related segments also reported fantastic numbers.

Combat Systems revenue, which includes the Abrams tank, grew by 19%, with earnings growth of almost 25%. This was driven by increased demand for U.S. Army programs and international sales. As we can see below, total orders were $3.4 billion, one of the best results ever. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.5x, indicating the company receives $1.50 in new orders for every $1.00 in finished work.

Marine Systems saw a 13% revenue rise, which was driven by higher Columbia-class submarine construction numbers.

Meanwhile, Technologies enjoyed consistent growth, with a 2.5% revenue increase and a 13.1% boost in operating earnings, thanks to strong performance in GDIT and Mission Systems.

The company's total 2Q24 book-to-bill ratio was 0.8x. While that may look like a bad number, I need to add two things:

Revenue growth was 18% in 2Q24. The company was very efficient in its production, allowing it to quickly turn backlog into finished products.

GD is dependent on large orders in segments like Marine Systems. As it had no significant orders in that segment (which is very normal), the total book-to-bill ratio was below 1.0x.

In general, with a total backlog of $91.3 billion and an estimated contract value of almost $130 billion, General Dynamics remains in a great spot to generate sustained revenue growth over the long term.

More Good News For Shareholders

General Dynamics isn't just good at building advanced defense machinery. It is also good at generating free cash flow.

In the second quarter, the company generated $613 million worth of free cash flow from $814 million in operating cash flow.

Despite challenges earlier this year, free cash flow grew by 18.1%, beating operating cash flow growth by almost 700 basis points.

Moreover, with the expectation of significant cash generation in the second half of the year, driven by G700 deliveries and higher Combat Systems deliveries, General Dynamics is on track to achieve a cash conversion rate of roughly 100% for the full year. This means it is set to turn roughly all of its net income into free cash flow, a sign of high-quality earnings.

Free cash flow is used for two important things:

Managing the balance sheet.

Returning cash to shareholders.

In the second quarter, the company lowered its net debt by more than $300 million to $7.9 billion. It also has plans to repay $500 million of fixed-rate notes using cash on hand.

Analysts expect net debt to fall to just $5.5 billion next year, implying a net leverage ratio of less than 1x EBITDA. This healthy balance sheet has an A rating from S&P Global.

About cash returns, GD pays $1.42 per share per quarter in dividends. This translates to a yield of 1.9%, protected by a 43% payout ratio.

This dividend comes with a track record of 29 consecutive annual dividend hikes, making General Dynamics a Dividend Aristocrat. The five-year dividend CAGR is 7.0%.

Moreover, over the past ten years, the company has bought back 17% of its shares, which significantly improved the per-share value of its business.

The valuation isn't bad, either.

Outlook & Valuation

In addition to reporting strong results, the company hiked its full-year guidance, expecting no less than $14.40 in EPS. This is expected to mainly come from higher revenues, as operating margin guidance has been lowered. I expect that this is the main reason for post-earnings stock price weakness.

Analysts agree with this assessment. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect $14.50 in EPS this year, 21% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

In 2025 and 2026, analysts expect growth to continue, with 13% and 8% EPS growth, respectively.

If we apply a 19x multiple to what will likely be a prolonged period of consistent EPS growth, we get a fair stock price of $337, 15% above the current price.

As such, I remain bullish on GD and believe it is in a good spot to generate elevated returns, especially if geopolitical tensions remain elevated.

Takeaway

General Dynamics is in a great position to capitalize on the global push for defense modernization, with strong revenue growth across its segments, especially in aerospace and combat systems.

Despite past challenges, the company's ability to generate significant free cash flow and its commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks support its attractiveness

With a solid backlog, healthy balance sheet, and rising earnings expectations, I remain bullish on GD.

The company offers a compelling opportunity for dividend growth investors seeking exposure to a well-diversified, resilient defense giant in an environment of ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Growth Potential: GD is firing on all cylinders, with strong revenue growth across key segments, especially in Aerospace and Combat Systems.

GD is firing on all cylinders, with strong revenue growth across key segments, especially in Aerospace and Combat Systems. Reliable Dividends: As a Dividend Aristocrat with 29 consecutive annual hikes and a healthy payout ratio, GD offers consistently rising income for dividend investors.

As a Dividend Aristocrat with 29 consecutive annual hikes and a healthy payout ratio, GD offers consistently rising income for dividend investors. Solid Financials: The company's ability to generate substantial free cash flow and its commitment to reducing debt further strengthen its financial position.

The company's ability to generate substantial free cash flow and its commitment to reducing debt further strengthen its financial position. Defense Sector Leader: With a well-diversified portfolio, GD is in a great spot to benefit from ongoing global defense modernization and geopolitical tensions.

Cons: