Black Stone Minerals: Well Covered 10.5% Yield And Debt Free Balance Sheet Make This A Buy

It is pretty difficult to find 10.5% yielding, near debt free businesses in today’s market. We initially purchased BSM here for more details on why we like this high free cash flow royalty-driven MLP. It is excellent as a bond replacement and currently up 8.1% per year since we wrote it up in January 2019. We consider BSM a lower risk investment as it has no debt, with potential upside should natural gas prices improve off of near multi-decade lows. Investors do receive a K-1, which we view as a positive given the tax efficiencies (deferred tax payments) implicit here.

Black Stone Minerals is an oil and gas mineral owner with 7.4 million net owned acres. Below is a refresher slide on the company’s business.

The business model is excellent, with drilling capital expenditures borne by their customers. BSM simply collects a royalty payment on revenue from their producers operating on their acreage.

As for the second quarter, Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) reported ok earnings, but nothing spectacular given the weakness in oil and gas prices this year. Realized prices fell 3% year over year and production rose slightly, to 40.4k barrels per day (MBOE/day), from 40.3 MBOE/day in the year ago quarter.

BSM continues to let its working interest production tail off while focusing on its (high free cash flow) royalty production.

While some (mistakenly) view BSM as a gas play, 67% of their revenue comes from oil/condensate production.

EBITDA in Q2 was $100 million, down 4% from a year ago but a large beat compared to estimates of $94 million. We consider that a solid result given natural gas price and volume weakness.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) amounted to $0.44 in Q2, nicely covering their $0.375 distribution (1.2x coverage).

The balance sheet remains debt free excluding some convertible preferreds, which still only works out to 0.6x debt/EBITDA using our 2024 EBITDA estimates if we include them. There is a lot of optionality for buybacks or acquisitions, as some smartly deployed leverage could boost returns here.

The company has continued to hedge forward production, with now 63% of oil and 62% of gas production hedged in 2024. It is only a hair lower in 2025 now. That should add some stability to free cash flow.

Current hedges from their press release.

Current prices today are $2.08 on Henry Hub gas and $74 for WTI oil.

It is pretty fair to say that gas prices are severely depressed after a couple of warm winters in both Europe and the United State.

With cash and free cash flow, BSM has acquired $65 million in small royalty acquisitions since September 2023. This could add $4-5 million in DCF going forward.

The company’s customers continue to drill at a moderate pace, with 8 wells brought online in the second quarter. Right now, the company has 62 rigs drilling on their acreage, down from 73 as of March 31st. We modeled roughly flat production in 2024.

Guidance for 2024 remains unchanged, with royalty production growth anticipated to be up 2% in 2024 with some increases on the oil side offset by weakness in gas.

Note the steady trend with royalty production over the past few years.

As mentioned, the balance sheet excluding their converts is debt-free.

Forecast and Valuation

Our model assumes hedged prices plus $2.20 gas and $74 oil for both 2024 and 2025. This works out to EBITDA of ~$380 million this year and $382 million in 2025. Street estimates are about $10 million higher.

Coverage could fall to 1.1x in 2025 should current oil and gas prices hold (but we include stock-based comp in our math which the company does not). Given that SBC is non-cash, cash coverage looks pretty good at 1.2x.

It seems likely the distribution can hold up at or near current levels through 2025.

In our bear case, EBITDA drops to about $340 million in 2027 should gas prices get stuck at $2.20. But that seems pretty far away and still works out to $1.40 in DCF per share (against a $1.50 current distribution). Oil prices and/or a recession look like the bigger risks here.

In a major oil recession, using $2.20 gas and $50 oil in 2025, we calculate that DCF per share could fall to $1.50 or $1.30 in 2026 with no hedging gains (as hedges roll off in 2025).

That probably entails a distribution cut to $1.20-1.30 and an $11-13 stock price. That is not our base case, but is not a crazy recession scenario. Even at a $1.20 distribution, the downside looks limited today after $1.50 in cash this year and perhaps the same next year.

We think BSM still gets a discounted multiple for its working capital production (which is only 4% of total production today from 20% in 2020). That optically keeps revenue growth down a bit as that production dwindles, but is a negligible portion of EBITDA.

As for peers, Prairie Sky (PSK) trades at 15x DCF, has similar production growth/mix and fetches a 12.8x forward EBITDA multiple. Viper Energy (VNOM) trades at 13.3x current distributable free cash flow, a 50% premium to BSM’s multiple. There seems more risk to VNOM as they are more oil focused (90% of revenue in Q2).

Here is the cap structure and multiples for BSM.

At 8.8x DCF and 9.5x unhedged EBITDA, BSM is looking like a bargain. This stock does seem to follow commodity prices, so that warrants watching. The trends do seem weak right now as growth slows globally. But gas prices rarely fall much lower than current levels and at 10x DCF we value the units at $16-18 in our base case.

Conclusion

The units look like a buy here. I am happy to clip a 10.5% yield and see the equity just trade flat. We put the downside to $12 in a mild recession with our bullish upside case to 13x unhedged DCF in time ($1.44 X 13 = $18.72).