CEF Weekly Review: Managers Kick It Up A Notch In Fight With Saba

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up – highlighting individual fund news and events – as well as the top-down – providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the first week of August. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

CEF performance was wide-ranging this week, with equity-linked sectors falling while longer-duration / higher-quality sectors like Munis outperformed. 10-year Treasury yields have fallen sharply this week, boosting Muni prices.

Prior to the early August market hiccup, July finished on solid ground, delivering close to a 3% gain across the CEF space.

Equity CEF sector discounts held up well this week, while fixed-income CEF sector discounts widened slightly, in aggregate.

Market Themes

The NYSE filed an application with the SEC proposing an amendment to its rule that currently requires a CEF listed on the exchange to hold an annual shareholder meeting each fiscal year. If the amendment is approved, CEFs may no longer be required to hold annual meetings. State and federal laws don’t require CEFs to hold annual shareholder meetings - the rule sits squarely with the exchange.

A contentious element which could be impacted by this move is whether shareholders will be given the chance to vote for fund board members on an annual basis. NYSE implies that this would not be affected, as the 1940 Investment Company Act already includes language about election of directors by CEF shareholders. Moreover, NYSE argues that there are already significant protections for CEF shareholders under the Act and that other listed RICs such as ETFs are exempted from the shareholder meeting requirement.

It’s not quite fair to compare CEFs and ETFs, as there are significant differences between the two types of funds. Poorly performing ETFs will end up with no assets, while poorly performing CEFs will, in effect, lock in their shareholders through very wide discounts. NYSE has also noted that BDCs are not included in its proposal and BDCs are a type of CEF, so it’s a little inconsistent here. If the rule is good for BDCs, why isn't it good for CEFs?

There has been some disagreement about the director elections in the 1940 Act, however. Specifically, Saba is suing BlackRock for, apparently, avoiding annual director elections.

Ultimately, the rule change is probably not in the interests of CEF shareholders, who will want to maintain a measure of competition in the CEF space between managers and activists. Failing to hold regular elections will make it impossible for activists to put pressure on CEFs through potential takeovers. It’s fair to say that recent battles have resulted in positive outcomes for investors, if not across the board.

Within 45 days of the publication, the SEC must approve, disapprove or set up a proceeding to determine what to do about the proposed change. Saba has launched a campaign urging the SEC to reject the proposal. This move is another volley in the battle between managers and Saba for the control of CEFs.

Market Commentary

Saba's CEFs (SABA) and (BRW) released Section 19 statements showing sources of distributions. Fiscal year-to-date, both funds show around 39% of distributions coming from net investment income. The fiscal year-to-date numbers for BRW are shown below.

Saba

This means net investment income is around 5.5% for BRW and 3.3% for SABA. It does feel like those levels of net income would not be possible in the current market, even for hybrid funds, but here we are. On the relative value side, it was mentioned that, of the two, SABA was a more attractive play when its discount was around 5% wider than that of BRW. This was due to its lower fee and likely allocation convergence with BRW. That opportunity is now behind us but could open up again at a later date.

Bill Ackman withdrew the IPO for Pershing Square USA after revising the deal size down by over 90%. Stumbles and lack of interest appear to have doomed the transaction. There is clearly some interest in the fund, just not on the scale that Ackman envisioned. Recall, Ackman sent a letter to a number of larger institutional investors talking about how the fund was going to trade at a premium which then had to be released publicly, and disclaimed by the company. When the letter was released, Baupost - the $150m anchor investor dropped out, which made raising the rest of the money more difficult. It’s not clear whether Ackman will regroup or give up. Ultimately, if Ackman is convinced the fund will trade at a premium, he should launch a small fund and then grow it with at-the-market issuance if it does trade at a premium.

At the end of the day, Ackman lost the argument on whether the fund was going to trade at a premium. About 16% of all listed CEFs trade at premiums (13% of Equity CEFs) so this is probably somewhat embarrassing for Ackman as the market didn't think he was in that select group of managers.

Ackman argued that his track record and strong retail demand after the IPO (retail investors are not allowed to put in orders in the IPO) would push the fund to a premium. However, investors looking at the fact that IPO fees would come out of the NAV (i.e. shareholders would pay for the IPO rather than the manager) and the 16% number above thought they had a better change in the secondary market.

The obvious problem here is that of bootstrapping the fund. If everyone wants to buy at a discount in the secondary market, who is going to put the money into the fund at the IPO stage? Without that money, the fund cannot actually get off the ground and no one can buy it in the secondary at a discount. The fund has to launch at the NAV, but if no one wants to pay the NAV, the fund can't launch. The irony is probably not lost on Ackman or his investors.

Stance And Takeaways

Muni CEFs have outperformed so far in this still-young market drawdown. This has been due to the combination of lower long-term rates, high-quality profile (which keeps spread widening mild) and wide discounts which provide a margin of safety. We have discussed Munis several times in the last few months as offering an attractive opportunity to take some chips off the table and reduce risk across income portfolios in response to very expensive valuations. We continue to see value in a number of funds such as the conditional tender offer funds (MVF) and (EIM) as well as the higher-yielding ones such as NZF.