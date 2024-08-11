Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2024 4:25 AM ETCytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Goodson - Investor Relations
Wenbin Jiang - Chief Executive Officer
William McCombe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Luella, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Cytek Biosciences' Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Goodson, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Paul Goodson

Thank you, operator. Earlier today, Cytek Biosciences released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. If you haven't received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to investors at cytekbio.com. Joining me today from Cytek are Wenbin Jiang, CEO and CFO, Bill McCombe.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will be making statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Cytek's business plans, strategies, opportunities and financial projections. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in the press release Cytek issued today and in Cytek's filings with the SEC.

This call will also include a discussion of certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure may be found in today's earnings release submitted to the SEC. Except as required by law, Cytek disclaims any duty to update

Recommended For You

About CTKB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTKB

Trending Analysis

Trending News