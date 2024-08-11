Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alona Gornick - Senior Investment Strategist
Kenneth Kencel - Chairman, President and CEO
Shai Vichness - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Brian McKenna - JMP Securities
Douglas Harter - UBS
Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the management team's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I'd like to turn the call over to Alona Gornick, Senior Investment Strategist at Churchill Asset Management. Alona, please go ahead.

Alona Gornick

Good morning, and welcome to Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today, I'm joined by NCDL's Chairman, President and CEO, Ken Kencel; and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Shai Vichness; as well as Robert Paun, Head of Investor Relations for Retail & Wealth here at Churchill.

Following our prepared remarks, we will be available to take your questions. Today's call may include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the company, our current and prospective portfolio investments, our industry, our beliefs and opinions and our assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to the company's most recent filings with the SEC for important risk factors.

Recommended For You

About NCDL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NCDL

Trending Analysis

Trending News