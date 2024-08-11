Richard Drury

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) reported second-quarter funds from operations of $0.23 per-share that met expectations, but the hospital REIT also agreed as part of its credit facility negotiations to limit the dividend to $0.08 per-share quarterly going forward. Since the REIT paid $0.15 per-share as recently as July, investors are headed for a 47% dividend cut. While the dividend cut was not the greatest news, the hospital REIT did make considerable progress in terms of selling assets (and creating significant liquidity). At least some of this liquidity will be used to lower Medical Properties’ debt levels, which are still too high and make investors anxious. With consistent restructuring efforts, however, I believe that Medical Properties can revalue significantly higher.

Previous rating

In my last work on the hospital REIT in May -- Don't Worry About The Steward Bankruptcy -- I warned investors not to overreact to the announcement of the Steward bankruptcy, which led to growing selling pressure on Medical Properties’ share price at the time. Since my last work on MPW, shares have decreased only about 4%, indicating that the market is not as worried about the REIT’s prospects without Steward as an anchor tenant as investors may think. While the dividend cut is a short-term negative, I believe shares continue to trade well below fair value and have revaluation potential as the hospital REIT restructures its portfolio and balance sheet.

Portfolio and impairment update

In the second-quarter, Medical Properties reported impairment charges and other fair value adjustments in the amount of $708M (mostly affecting the REIT’s real estate values), but the REIT is making progress on a number of other fronts that should ultimately bear fruit and help the REIT to recover.

Two areas in which Medical Properties is making progress are asset sales and debt reductions. The REIT completed the sale of five hospitals to Prime Healthcare in the second-quarter which led to the inflow of $350M in cash and Medical Properties closed the sale of a 75% interest in five Utah hospitals leased to CommonSpirit for transaction proceeds of $1.1B. In total, Medical Properties created liquidity events amounting to $2.5B in the first six months of the year, exceeding the company’s original guidance of $2.0B in proceeds already significantly. Further, almost all sales related to the acute care hospital category (more to this further below). I would not be surprised to see further asset divestment announcements going forward and can see MPW's liquidity events exceeding $3.0B or more by year-end.

A large part of these proceeds have been applied to the REIT’s outstanding long-term debt, which has weighed on the company's shares, together with concerns over tenant rent payments.

At the end of the June quarter, Medical Properties’ long-term debt amounted to $9.4B which means the company reduced its long term financial obligations by approximately $730M quarter-over-quarter, a significant amount for any REIT, but especially for MPW which is restructuring its business. I expect more asset sales to take place in the coming quarters with incremental cash coming in from asset divestitures to be applied to the Medical Properties' large debt pile.

Medical Properties

Dividend cut and updated coverage

Medical Properties generated $139.4M in normalized funds from operations/NFFO in the second-quarter, showing a decline of 52% year-over-year. This decline occurred largely as a result of the above-mentioned asset divestitures.

I am using NFFO to calculate dividend coverage as this metric corrects for the appearance of impairment charges which tend to be non-recurring. Based off of Q2’24 normalized funds from operations, Medical Properties is on track to generate about $0.92 per-share in NFFO in the next year. Considering a new dividend of $0.08 per-share -- which has been agreed upon as part of credit facility negotiations with the REIT's lenders -- Medical Properties is set to see a dividend coverage ratio of ~288% in the next twelve months. I consider the dividend to be well-supported by normalized FFO at this point, but it is likely that Medical Properties will continue to see a decline in NFFO due to asset divestitures.

Medical Properties

I would expect Medical Properties to divest of more assets in the general acute care hospital category going forward. This category is by far the largest for the REIT: it generated 65% of total revenue in the second-quarter and represented about 60% of the MPW's asset base. Although the REIT is set to divest of more assets going forward, general acute care hospitals are set to continue to contribute the most funds from operations to Medical Properties. With Medical Properties potentially selling more assets in the remaining two quarters of the year, the REIT has a potentially powerful lever to influence investor sentiment in its favor.

Medical Properties

After the bankruptcy of its largest tenant, Steward Health Care, Circle Health has become the biggest operator in the company's tenant roster. Circle Health represented 19% of total Q2'24 revenues while Steward Health Care dropped to fourth-place. The avoidance of additional operator payment problems is paramount in ensuring that shares of the hospital REIT can revalue to my fair value estimate.

Medical Properties

Medical Properties' valuation

Medical Properties continues to trade well below my estimate of fair value, which is why continue to rate shares as a strong buy, despite the REIT just announcing its second dividend cut since August of last year.

Based off of Q2'24 normalized funds from operations, the REIT could earn $0.92 per-share, but there could be more downside pressure on this NFFO level given that Medical Properties may decide to sell more assets in order to address its debt. Assuming that the REIT sells another ~10% of its portfolio in order to shore up its balance sheet and repair its debt situation, Medical Properties may see a forward run-rate level of NFFO in the neighborhood of ~$0.83 per-share annually. This estimate, in my opinion, builds in a decent safety margin into my calculation and considers that the REIT's cash flow has already dropped significantly year-over-year.

Since MPW is currently trading at $4.75, my forward NFFO estimate implies a P/NFFO ratio of 5.7X. Based off of Q2'24 run-rate NFFO, shares of the hospital REIT are valued at an even lower 5.2X P/NFFO ratio. I believe that MPW could revalue to a 7-8X P/NFFO ratio, given that the REIT is making progress in its restructuring and lowering its debt burden. A 7-8X P/NFFO ratio implies a fair value of $5.81-6.64 per-share. At the lower end of this guidance, MPW has at least 22% upside potential.

Risks with Medical Properties

Medical Properties just cut its dividend a second time in about a year, which has improved the risk matrix, in my opinion. The hospital REIT’s dividend cut will conserve about $168M in cash annually and Medical Properties is set to focus more on a strategic balance sheet (portfolio and debt) restructuring. While I dislike the dividend cut personally, I believe the announcement has removed negative sentiment overhang from MPW and the REIT now has more room to focus on its restructuring.

Closing thoughts

The 47% dividend cut was the second reset for the hospital REIT since 2023. Medical Properties has said that it wants to focus more on right-sizing its portfolio (meaning selling non-core assets) and strategically reducing its financial obligations. In this regard, Medical Properties has already made great progress in the second-quarter and I would not be surprised to see more asset sales that lift the REIT’s liquidity events to more than $3.0B by the end of the year. Additional liquidity from asset divestments is likely going to be applied to the company’s large amount of long-term debt. The dividend cut is not nice for dividend investors in the short term, but since shares continue to be priced well below what I consider to be the REIT's fair value, I believe a strong buy rating remains justified.