2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2024 4:52 AM ET2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) Stock
2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jenn Snyder - Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
William Baird - Chief Executive Officer
Vicki Eatwell - Chief Financial Officer
Anna Truppel-Hartmannn - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daina Graybosch - Leerink
Kelsey Goodwin - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the 2Seventy Bio Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jenn Snyder with 2seventy Bio. Please go ahead.

Jenn Snyder

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. This morning, we issued a press release on our second quarter 2024 financial results. The press release can be found in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at 2seventybio.com.

As a reminder, today's discussion will include forward-looking statements related to 2seventy Bio's current plans and expectations, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our strategic plans, time lines and expectations with respect to sales, efficacy and perceived therapeutic benefits of ABECMA, the timing and review of additional studies and regulatory applications for ABECMA and statements regarding our financial conditions, expectations and future financial results, among others.

Actual results may differ materially due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors including those described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K, quarterly reports and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of this call and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

You are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and except as

