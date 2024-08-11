Intel: Disappointing Short-Term Result, But Patience Is Required

Summary

  • Intel's restructuring, though painful, is necessary due to efficiency and productivity concerns.
  • The Intel client group continued to perform well despite concerns about its competitiveness against ARM and AMD; I believe this is a bit overstated.
  • Intel Foundry losses, while a short-term pain for investors, are a long-term value creation opportunity for patient investors.
  • With Intel selling at a decade-low valuation, a split makes sense since the most expensive phase of the strategy is reaching its end.

Intel World Headquarters

2024 Q2 Earnings Takeaway: Another Restructuring

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reported disappointing FY2024 Q2 results. While revenue is within their guidance, the gross margin and the disappointing Q3 outlook led to a nearly 26% plunge in the stock price.

As a value investor concentrating on companies with long-term growth potential at a reasonable price, I prioritize those undergoing strategic changes. I believe these changes can activate corrective forces that often return the company to a more appropriate valuation, known as mean reversion. My approach centers on analyzing company strategies and competitive advantages and how it will play a factor into its future prospect.

