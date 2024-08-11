Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Wall Street's attention next week will shift to inflation from the labor market, with the producer price index and consumer price index readings for July due on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Also on tap will be retail sales data on Thursday.



The nonfarm payrolls report earlier this month sharply upended the narrative around monetary policy, stoking fears about a recession in the U.S. and sparking concerns that the Federal Reserve had waited too long to cut interest rates.



The second quarter earnings season will also continue to garner attention, with many heavyweight names scheduled to report. These include retail behemoths Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD), networking giant Cisco (CSCO), Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba (BABA), and the world's largest maker of farm equipment, Deere (DE).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, August 12 - Barrick Gold (GOLD), monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), and Rumble (RUM). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 13 - Home Depot (HD), Tencent Music (TME), and On Holding (ONON). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, August 14 - UBS Group (UBS), Cardinal Health (CAH), Brinker International (EAT), and Cisco (CSCO). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, August 15 - Walmart (WMT), Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (AMAT), Deere (DE), JD.com (JD), and Tapestry (TPR). See the full earnings calendar.

IPO watch: YXT.COM Group Holding (YXT) is the only company expected to launch an IPO in the U.S. next week. The Chinese cloud-based digital corporate education platform business is looking to raise $50M. IPO quiet periods expire on Ardent Health Partners (ARDT), TWFG (TWFG), and Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) to free up analysts to post ratings. The IPO lockup period expires for blocks of shares of Sacks Parente Golf (SPGC) and Chromocell Therapeutics (CHRO).