FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) investors have endured significant market volatility over the past two weeks as the stock fell toward lows last seen in early May 2024. I assess that the market was unnerved by the anticipated decline in interest rates, which could affect the forward trajectory of its net investment income per share. In addition, the significant market selloff triggered by the unwinding of the yen carry trade also battered FSK, as investors likely took risks off the table across the market.

In my previous bullish FSK article, I highlighted the stock's relative outperformance and undervaluation against its peers. Consequently, I was confident it should provide solid valuation support amid heightened competition in the BDC market.

In FS KKR's Q2 earnings release last week, concerns were raised regarding more intense competitive risks facing FSK due to narrower spreads. There are worries that more capital has been chasing lesser high-quality opportunities, raising worries about recycling capital into potentially more risky portfolio companies. Macroeconomic headwinds have also intensified as the market reassesses the possibility of a 50 bps interest rate reduction at the Fed's September FOMC meeting.

The BDC indicated a marked improvement in its non-accruals performance. Accordingly, FS KKR executed a discernible reduction in its non-accruals, falling to 1.8% from 4.2% previously (based on fair value). On a cost basis, it dropped to 4.3% from a 6.5% metric previously. Management telegraphed the success of its restructuring efforts, particularly in Global Jet Capital. Notably, "$309.4M of cost and $256.6M of fair value associated" with the investment was taken out from non-accrual status due to the restructuring.

FS KKR has also "achieved significant portfolio rotation out of cyclical industries" to further mitigate its portfolio risk profile. The BDC emphasized that more than $3B of "legacy investments" have been reallocated to "more defensive industries like software and services, healthcare equipment and services, and commercial and professional services." However, there's still a sizeable "12% of legacy investment exposure" that the BDC needs to navigate against.

FSK estimates (TIKR)

I applaud management's ability to manage the risks emanating from its non-accruals exposure. However, the sequential decline in NAV per share to $23.95 in Q2 from $24.32 indicates the challenges in lifting investor confidence. In addition, revised Wall Street estimates suggest a continued decline in FY2024, as the company could continue to face near-term challenges in driving portfolio value accretion.

Despite that, Wall Street estimates on FSK have been lifted, underscoring the increased confidence in its execution. Given increased macroeconomic headwinds, I assess that the execution risks in the BDC industry have also risen. Furthermore, if spreads tighten further without a corresponding fall in the near-term cost of funds, it could hurt the company's capability to drive sustainable earnings accretion.

Direct origination investments EBITDA and credit statistics (FS KKR filings)

In addition, the market could further de-risk its expectations on FSK and its BDC peers to account for uncertain portfolio valuation assessments. Therefore, knowing that the EBITDA metrics and credit statistics for FSK's originations have remained relatively high is reassuring. This is expected to provide investors with more confidence that the BDC isn't searching aggressively for yields while sacrificing portfolio quality. In addition, the transition out of its legacy portfolio should also help bolster FSK's portfolio resilience amid potentially higher macroeconomic headwinds.

FSK Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

FSK is still valued attractively with an "A+" valuation grade. In addition, Wall Street's optimism about its improved execution is demonstrated in its "B" earnings revisions grade.

Consequently, I assess the market will likely observe the tradeoff between the anticipated fall in portfolio NAV for FY2024 against its cheap valuation. The company must navigate a potentially less hawkish Fed from September 2024 well. As a result, FSK's discount against its NAV per share will likely persist in the near term unless the BDC can demonstrate a more consistent improvement in its underlying portfolio performance.

In other words, I expect FSK to remain materially undervalued in the near term, providing opportunities for high-conviction investors to add more aggressively.

FSK price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

FSK's price action suggests buying sentiments on the stock have remained incredibly robust. Pullbacks have also been capitalized over the past year, underpinning investor confidence.

However, caution must still be noted as the Fed undergoes a potentially more dovish shift in its monetary policy from September. Execution risks against NAV accretion are expected to persist, even as the funding costs pressure on FSK's portfolio companies should lighten.

Moreover, FSK is cheap and undergirded by a relatively attractive forward dividend yield of almost 14%. Unless we enter a debilitating hard landing phase, I don't expect the market to de-rate FSK substantially. Therefore, I remain constructive on the stock's dip-buying setups, aligning with its uptrend bias.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

