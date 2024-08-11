THEPALMER

Business Overview & Recent History

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) is a master limited partnership formed in March 2005, operating in the midstream and downstream portions of the energy industry. It possesses and uses a large terminal network (including rail and marine assets) for transporting refined petroleum (gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene) and renewable fuels (ethanol), from the mid-continent regions of Canada and the USA. It also owns and operates a large chain of gasoline stations and convenience stores in the Northeastern USA as well as Maryland, Virginia, and Texas. As of the end of 2023, Global Partners had 1,627 owned / leased / supplied gasoline stations, including 341 corporate owned convenience stores.

Global Partners operates three business segments: Wholesale, GDSO (gasoline distribution and station operations), and Commercial. They each contribute approximately 58%, 35%, and 7% of total sales, respectively.

The Wholesale segment engages in selling, gathering, storing, transporting, and blending refined petroleum products of all types.

The GDSO segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and subjobbers. Station operations include convenience store and prepared foods sales, rental income from leased out gasoline stations, and sundries such as car wash, lottery and ATM commissions.

The Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries of various refined petroleum products to public sector commercial and industrial end users.

However, sales are not proportional to product margin, so here is a breakdown of the contribution of each segment to product margin and gross profit in 2023:

Figures in millions USD Wholesale GDSO Gasoline Distribution GDSO Station Operations Commercial Total Sales 9,613.3 5,268.3 572.3 1,038.3 16,492.2 Product Margin 201.9 558.5 276.0 31.7 1,068.2 Click to enlarge

As you can see, the vast majority of gross margin is from GDSO, which means that we should think of Global Partners as primarily a gas station company. In 2023, from a gross profit of $973.6 million, it earned EBITDA of $356.4 million (we will use this figure later to consider debt service), distributable cash flow of $202.7 million, and net income of $152.5 million.

When business has been good, its common units have generally traded in the $30 - $40 range per share. However, there is one event in its recent share price history in the past 10 years that needs some explaining: the massive share price crash of 2016 and its gradual recovery.

Global Partners was and is in the crude by rail business, transporting oil by rail from the midcontinent region of the US to the coastal regions, earning the price difference between Brent Crude and WTI, minus the cost of rail transport. It owned terminals and leased railcars across the US that used to transport crude oil between North Dakota and refineries on the East and West coasts. Critically, these leases were a multi-year commitment. Because of the boom in shale oil, the WTI-Brent spread collapsed in 2014 - 2015, spurred by new pipeline capacity, a competitor mode of transportation for oil that is less expensive than rail. Not only did Global Partners lose a significant portion of its revenue and profits, it was also saddled with a multiyear overhang of leases on railcars that would have no use, representing a significant drag on its business. Subsequently, its units tanked around the end of 2015. As its 2016 10-K filing stated:

Early Termination of Railcar Sublease—On December 21, 2016 (effective December 31, 2016), we voluntarily terminated early a sublease with a counterparty for 1,610 railcars that were underutilized due to unfavorable market conditions in the crude oil by rail market... As a result of the sublease termination, we recognized one-time discounted lease exit and termination expenses of $80.7 million [a substantial portion of Global Partners' market capitalization] in the fourth quarter of 2016...

Additionally, it recognized a very large goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charge:

Goodwill and Long-Lived Asset Impairment—In 2016, we recognized a goodwill impairment charge of $121.7 million related to the Wholesale reporting unit and a long-lived asset impairment charge of $28.2 million, substantially all of which is due to crude oil related activities. [Another big bite]

Much of its 2016 - present history has been about digging itself out of that hole, and expanding into refined products distribution via gasoline stations and convenience stores, which is a much more stable line of business. While formally speaking Global Partners is an MLP, because of its recent activity in the convenience store & gas station space it has done transactions that give it a REIT like flavor too. It has been growing primarily by merger & acquisition activity, consolidating a fragmented landscape of portfolios of stores, rather than by greenfield builds.

Income Statement Takeaways

Let's look at the income statement from 2016 and 2023:

All figures in millions USD Year Ended Dec 31, 2016 Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sales 8,239.6 16,492.2 Cost of Sales 7,693.1 15,518.5 Gross Profit 546.5 973.6 Costs & Operating Expenses Selling, General & Administrative 149.7 273.7 Operating Expenses 288.5 450.6 Amortization Expense 9.4 8.1 Net Gain (Loss) On Sale & Disposition Of Assets (20.5) (2.6) Goodwill & Long-Lived Asset (Impairment) (150.0) 0 Total Costs & Operating Expenses 698.7 729.9 Other Income (Expenses) Income From Equity Method Investments - 2.5 Interest (Expense) (86.3) (85.6) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (238.6) 160.6 Income Tax Expense (0.0) (8.1) Net Income (238.6) 152.5 Net Income (Loss) Attributable To Noncontrolling Interest (39.2) - Net Income (Loss) Attributable To Global Partners LP (199.4) 152.5 Less: General Partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights (1.3) 9.9 Less: Preferred limited partner interest in net income - 14.6 Net Income (Losses) Attributable To Common Limited Partners (198.1) 128.0 Click to enlarge

I have a few takeaways from this comparison.

In 2023, Global Partners had a gross margin of just 5.90%, operating margin of 1.48%, and net profit margin of 0.92%.

Global Partners is a high volume, low margin business overall. The sales and cost of sales accounts are dominated by the refined products trading & transportation business, which masks the smaller revenue but higher margin activity of running gas stations.

2016 was an especially bad year beyond just the goodwill impairment charge: even if we negate the $150 million impairment charge, Global Partners would have made a loss anyway. Only if we negate the lease termination costs did Global Partners hypothetically make positive net income.

Growth By Merger & Acquisition

As stated before, Global Partners has primarily been growing by industry consolidation. One thing to notice is that Global Partners doesn't pay for its acquisitions in cash; instead, it pays for them using its revolving credit facility, and then issues senior notes and bonds to pay down its revolving credit facility. As a result, Global Partners' balance sheet is highly leveraged, which is something we will take a look at later. As a result of its leveraged condition, Global Partners undertakes many sale-leaseback transactions as a way to recycle its capital in order to conduct more acquisitions than if it paid for its purchases in cash (which it can't afford). Here's the full list of its transactions since 2015. All of this information is available from Global Partners' past 10-K filings.

April 9, 2024, Global Partners acquired 4 refined products terminals from Gulf Oil in Connecticut, New Jersey, Maine, and Massachusetts $212.3 million. This acquisition was paid for using its revolving credit facility.

Global Partners acquired 4 refined products terminals from Gulf Oil in Connecticut, New Jersey, Maine, and Massachusetts $212.3 million. This acquisition was paid for using its revolving credit facility. Dec 21, 2023, Global Partners acquired 25 liquid energy terminals from Motiva Enterprises LLC across the East and Gulf coasts of the US. The purchase price was $305.8 million, and was paid in cash. (This is the only exception to the pay by debt pattern).

Global Partners acquired 25 liquid energy terminals from Motiva Enterprises LLC across the East and Gulf coasts of the US. The purchase price was $305.8 million, and was paid in cash. (This is the only exception to the pay by debt pattern). Oct 23, 2023, Global Partners through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Everett Landco agreed with The Davis Companies to invest up to $30 million for an initial 30% ownership interest in a joint venture.

Global Partners through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Everett Landco agreed with The Davis Companies to invest up to $30 million for an initial 30% ownership interest in a joint venture. June 2023, Exxon Mobil and Global Partners formed a joint venture called SPR, worth $69.5 million, (of which Global Partners owns 49.99%) to acquire a portfolio of 64 convenience stores and gas stations in Texas.

Exxon Mobil and Global Partners formed a joint venture called SPR, worth $69.5 million, (of which Global Partners owns 49.99%) to acquire a portfolio of 64 convenience stores and gas stations in Texas. Sept 20, 2022, Global Partners acquired substantially all of the assets of Tidewater Convenience, Inc. for $40.3 million, paid for using its revolving credit facility.

Global Partners acquired substantially all of the assets of Tidewater Convenience, Inc. for $40.3 million, paid for using its revolving credit facility. June 28, 2022, Global Partners conducted a sale-leaseback transaction with its terminal in Revere, MA, where it sold and leased back its infrastructure including tanks, dock access rights, and loading rack. The capital proceeds were $150 million.

Global Partners conducted a sale-leaseback transaction with its terminal in Revere, MA, where it sold and leased back its infrastructure including tanks, dock access rights, and loading rack. The capital proceeds were $150 million. Feb 1, 2022, Global Partners acquired substantially all of the retail motor fuel assets of Miller Oil Co, Inc., involving 21 Miller's Neighborhood Market convenience stores, and 36 fuel sites primarily in Virginia. The sum paid was $60.1 million, funded by the revolving credit facility.

Global Partners acquired substantially all of the retail motor fuel assets of Miller Oil Co, Inc., involving 21 Miller's Neighborhood Market convenience stores, and 36 fuel sites primarily in Virginia. The sum paid was $60.1 million, funded by the revolving credit facility. Jan 25, 2022, Global Partners acquired substantially all of the assets of Consumers Petroleum of Connecticut, involving 26 Wheels convenience stores and fuel operations in Connecticut, and 22 fuel only sites in Connecticut and New York. The sum paid was $154.7 million, funded by the revolving credit facility.

Global Partners acquired substantially all of the assets of Consumers Petroleum of Connecticut, involving 26 Wheels convenience stores and fuel operations in Connecticut, and 22 fuel only sites in Connecticut and New York. The sum paid was $154.7 million, funded by the revolving credit facility. Dec 14, 2020, Global Partners announced the signing of an agreement to purchase retail fuel and convenience store assets from Consumers Petroleum of Connecticut, Inc., involving 27 gasoline stations branded "Wheels", as well as fuel supply agreements for 25 gasoline stations in Connecticut and New York. The 2020 10-K filing did not disclose the value of this transaction.

Global Partners announced the signing of an agreement to purchase retail fuel and convenience store assets from Consumers Petroleum of Connecticut, Inc., involving 27 gasoline stations branded "Wheels", as well as fuel supply agreements for 25 gasoline stations in Connecticut and New York. The 2020 10-K filing did not disclose the value of this transaction. July 24, 2018, Global Partners acquired from Cheshire Oil Company in New Hampshire the assets of 10 gasoline stations and convenience stores for about $33.4 million.

Global Partners acquired from Cheshire Oil Company in New Hampshire the assets of 10 gasoline stations and convenience stores for about $33.4 million. July 17, 2018, Global Partners acquired from Vermont-based Champlain Oil Company 37 "Jiffy Mart" branded convenience stores in Vermont and New Hampshire and about 24 fuel site locations. The sum paid was $138.4 million.

Global Partners acquired from Vermont-based Champlain Oil Company 37 "Jiffy Mart" branded convenience stores in Vermont and New Hampshire and about 24 fuel site locations. The sum paid was $138.4 million. Oct 18, 2017, Global Partners acquired from Honey Farms Inc. 11 retail sites with gasoline and convenience stores, and 22 standalone convenience stores. The purchase price was $38.5 million, funded by the revolving credit facility.

Global Partners acquired from Honey Farms Inc. 11 retail sites with gasoline and convenience stores, and 22 standalone convenience stores. The purchase price was $38.5 million, funded by the revolving credit facility. June 29, 2016, Global Partners entered a sale-leaseback transaction with 30 gasoline stations and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island for a total of $63.5 million.

Global Partners entered a sale-leaseback transaction with 30 gasoline stations and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island for a total of $63.5 million. June 1, 2015, Global Partners acquired 97 primarily Mobil and Exxon branded gasoline stations, and 7 dealer supply contracts in New York City and Maryland. The consideration was $155.7 million, funded by the revolving credit facility.

Global Partners acquired 97 primarily Mobil and Exxon branded gasoline stations, and 7 dealer supply contracts in New York City and Maryland. The consideration was $155.7 million, funded by the revolving credit facility. Jan 14, 2015, Global Partners acquired a terminal in Boston Harbor in Revere, Massachusetts from Global Petroleum Corp. The purchase price was $23.7 million. (Global Partners would later sale-leaseback this asset for $150 million, as stated above).

Global Partners acquired a terminal in Boston Harbor in Revere, Massachusetts from Global Petroleum Corp. The purchase price was $23.7 million. (Global Partners would later sale-leaseback this asset for $150 million, as stated above). Jan 7, 2015, Global Partners acquired Warren Equities Inc. The transaction included 147 Xtra Mart convenience stores, 53 commission agent locations and fuel supply rights for 330 dealers. The purchase price was $381.8 million, funded using its revolving) credit facility.

Whew! That was a very long list. But I think you get the business strategy now, which is what I wanted to emphasize: growth by debt-funded acquisition. As you might have figured out by now, Global Partners needs to walk a fine balance: it must carefully manage a refined petroleum sales & transport business and gasoline station business to counterbalance a large pile of debt.

Capital Structure Of Global Partners

Because of its growth strategy, Global Partners can be considered across its entire capital structure, and not just its equity units. It has a substantial amount of debt in the form of senior notes and preferred shares that must be taken into account. These debt instruments also carry quite attractive coupon yields, and so might interest income and debt investors. This article will evaluate the debt instruments also.

Global Partners has three senior notes outstanding. They are:

8.250% senior notes due 2032. They were issued on January 18, 2024. The aggregate principal is $450.0 million. These notes are unsecured and may be redeemed by the issuer starting on January 15, 2027. (This was a private offering).

6.875% senior notes due 2029. They were issued on October 7, 2020. The aggregate principal is $350.0 million. These notes are unsecured and may be redeemed by the issuer starting on January 15, 2024.

7.00% senior notes due 2027. They were issued on July 31, 2019. The aggregate principal is $400.0 million. These notes are unsecured and may be redeemed by the issuer starting on August 1, 2023.

Global Partners has one preferred issue outstanding. In practice, we should treat them more like equity, since in a bankruptcy the preferred shares are generally wiped out, and in emergencies their dividends are generally terminated at the same time as the common share dividends. The issue is:

9.50% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeemable: issued on March 24, 2021. There are 3,000,000 shares outstanding with par value $25 each. They are redeemable by the issuer starting on May 15, 2026.

They recently redeemed their Series A, which looked like:

Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable: issued on August 7, 2018. There are 2,760,000 shares outstanding, par value $25 each. The initial distribution rate was 9.75% per year. These are redeemable by the issuer at any time.

Finally, as of the end of 2023, Global Partners had equity on the balance sheet equal to $800.6 million, of which $139.8 million is the par value of preferred shares. The $658.7 million of common partner book value (including goodwill and intangibles) underpins the common units, which currently have a market capitalization of about $1.34 billion.

The capital stack might have something of interest to offer to everyone. Next we look at the financial statements. I will compare the 2016 financials with the most recent financials so that we can see how far Global Partners has come since the unraveling of its share price and its massive writedowns at the end of 2015.

Balance Sheet Takeaways

Here is Global Partners' balance sheet from 2016 and 2023:

All figures in millions Dec 31, 2016 June 30, 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash & Equivalents 10.0 14.1 Accounts Receivable, net 421.4 602.2 Accounts Receivable, affiliates 3.1 10.2 Inventories 521.9 567.0 Brokerage Margin Deposits 27.7 21.3 Derivative Assets 21.4 6.1 Prepaid Expenses & Other Assets 70.0 79.1 Total Current Assets 1,075.5 1,299.9 Property & Equipment, net 1,100.0 1,686.5 Right Of Use Assets, net - 264.3 Intangible Assets, net 65.0 21.6 Goodwill 294.8 426.1 Equity Method Investments - 87.8 Other Assets 28.9 42.5 Total Assets 2,564.0 3,828.7 Liabilities & Partners' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable 320.3 557.8 Working Capital Revolving Credit Facility - current portion 274.6 281.2 Lease Liability - current portion - 54.0 Environmental Liabilities - current portion 5.3 5.5 Trustee Taxes Payable 101.2 77.6 Accrued Expenses & Other Current Liabilities 70.4 199.4 Derivative Liabilities 27.4 8.0 Total Current Liabilities 799.2 1,183.5 Working Capital Revolving Credit Facility - less current portion 150.0 - Revolving Credit Facility 216.7 200.0 Senior Notes 659.2 1,185.3 Lease Liability - less current portion - 216.9 Environmental liabilities - less current portion 57.7 74.6 Financing Obligations 152.4 136.6 Deferred Tax Liabilities 66.1 66.0 Other Long-Term Liabilities 64.9 60.3 Total Liabilities 2,166.2 3,123.2 Preferred Shares - 72.3 Common Limited Partners Units 401.0 631.4 General Partner Interest (2.9) 2.4 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (5.4) (0.5) Noncontrolling Interest 5.2 - Total Partners' Equity 397.8 705.6 Click to enlarge

These are my takeaways:

Global Partners is a very working capital-intensive business. Because it has a refined petroleum products trading and transport segment, it has a very large amount of inventory and accounts receivables.

Despite the large writedown of goodwill and intangibles at the beginning of 2016, these accounts have grown since then because of the steady stream of M&A deals Global Partners has done.

Between goodwill and intangibles, Global Partners has $447.7 million across both accounts. Total Partners' equity is currently $705.6 million. This means that the tangible book value is currently $257.9 million. Therefore, the liabilities to tangible equity ratio is an eye-popping 12.1 to 1.

Evaluating The Senior Notes

The very high liabilities to tangible equity ratio of 12.1 by itself is enough to give everything in Global Partners' capital structure a speculative flavour, in my opinion. We can look at other metrics of credit quality too.

In 2023, Global Partners' EBITDA was $356.4 million. Its Revolving Credit Facility plus Senior Notes plus Lease Liability - less current portion, the long-term financial liabilities, is equal to $1,602.2 million. This means that Global Partners' long-term liabilities to EBITDA ratio is 4.496. This is very close to 5, which again gives everything in the capital stack a speculative flavor in my opinion.

In 2023, Global Partners reported an interest expense of $85.6 million. This means that its EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 4.16, which is somewhat on the low side. Again, slight speculative flavor in my opinion.

If by this point you think that the senior notes shouldn't carry an investment grade rating, then you would be agreeing with the Big Three rating agencies on this. Here are links to the most recent credit ratings of Global Partners by S&P Global, Moody's, and Fitch. They all agree on a B+, B2, and BB rating, which are all equivalent to a BB, the very highest junk rating. I highly recommend that you read Fitch's rating report, which breaks down in detail item by item why it gave its BB rating.

If you are strictly interested in investment grade debt then Global Partners' senior notes are not for you, but if you are happy to taste a speculative flavor then the senior notes might be good for a buy & hold investment.

If you believe that Global Partners will take credible and substantial actions to deleverage itself in the short term, then you might see a speculative fixed income investment opportunity here to hope for the chance that eventually Global Partners might be given a unanimous investment grade rating, and hope for a price boost on the senior notes. Interest rates are soon to fall, and the notes carry hefty coupons, so this might be an opportunity to slip in a trade.

Evaluating The Preferred & Common Units

If we take a Buffett-esque approach and try to value equity by treating it as a bond whose coupons we have to fill in ourselves, then we can think in terms of credit ratings and spreads when we evaluate the preferred shares and common stock. Since the senior notes by my opinion are slightly speculative and the Big 3 have all rated them BB, the highest junk rating, the preferred shares and common units should carry a lower credit rating than BB and should be required to yield more.

In 2023, net income after the general partner's interest was $142.6 million, and preferred share interest was $14.5 million. There is ample elbow room in the net income to pay for the preferred share interest. The preferred shares yield about 1% more than the highest coupon senior note, which seems appropriate for their position in the capital structure. I believe the preferred shares are priced correctly if purchased at or near par - which they are, currently priced at $25.80.

The common units in principle should have an expected return that is higher than the yield on the preferred shares, 9.50% and 9.75%. The dividend yield is currently 6.91%; here is the history of the dividend yield:

Purely speaking by today's dividend yield, Global Partners common units are overvalued. However, Global Partners has a history of small but very frequent dividend raises, which might signal the board of directors' confidence in the business. Knowing this history of the dividend raises might compensate for the dividend yield being lower than the preferred share dividend. The big spike in 2023 represents the special dividend.

Are there catalysts that might cause share price appreciation? I think the main catalyst would be a substantial deleveraging. In 2023 interest costs between the senior notes and preferred shares totaled $100.2 million, while net income attributable to limited partners was $128.0 million. There is substantial room to grow net income by redeeming the senior notes and preferred shares. Another catalyst would simply be the continued growth of the GDSO segment by careful accretive M&A deals - we would have to trust that management is skilled in recognizing and pouncing on good deals. An unknown is how much capital might still be recycled by sale-leaseback maneuvers on their existing assets, and whether the interest expense saved from paying down debt and preferred shares can exceed the cost of leasing back the sold assets. Overall, I believe the prospects of share price appreciation in the short run are slim because Global Partners is so highly leveraged, leaving it with little wiggle room on its balance sheet.

Time will tell if management wants to or can do any of these. At current share prices and knowing only the dividend yield history, I feel that the common units are slightly overvalued. I would wait for a dividend yield of 9% or higher before investing in Global Partners common units - that would imply a target price of under $30.80. For now, I rate the common units a "hold".

Risks In Investing In Global Partners

One risk already mentioned in this article is large dislocations in the oil industry and refined products markets. Large price fluctuations in the price of oil and refined products could temporarily disrupt the wholesale, trading, transport, and storage business - again, long-term leases might become burdens if the leased asset becomes uneconomical because of a shift in the markets.

A very long-term risk is the widespread adoption of electric cars. Since electric cars can be charged at home, it would eliminate the raison d'etre for many refueling stations. Even if gasoline stations are converted into electric charging stations, it is possible that convenience store sales volumes would be impacted because people can charge electric cars at home. However, this risk will take decades to play out, and management should have ample time to strategize about it.

Because Global Partners is highly leveraged, long-term increases in interest rates would be very harmful to net profit margins, as existing senior notes would have to be refinanced at higher rates.

