Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in RNA-targeted therapies. It uses antisense DNA technology to design drugs that regulate the production of specific proteins to treat neurological and cardiometabolic diseases, directly addressing their root causes. The company presents an extensive pipeline with partnered and in-house drug developments to address several conditions. It also collaborates with major pharmaceutical companies like Biogen (BIIB), AstraZeneca (AZN), Novartis (NVS), and GSK (GSK). Such partnerships have yielded treatments for neurological, cardiovascular, and viral conditions, including hepatitis B. Additionally, the company’s in-house efforts concentrate on therapies for Alexander’s disease, FCS, and sHTG. IONS recently launched Wainua for ATTRv-PN and Qalsody for SOD1-ALS. Despite being somewhat expensive relative to peers, I think the stock is poised to deliver shareholder value over the long term for investors aware of the inherent risks in biotech.

Diverse IP: Business Overview

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a biopharmaceutical company that develops RNA-targeted treatments for rare and prevalent conditions. Founded in 1989, it leverages antisense DNA technology to regulate the production of specific proteins, treating neurological and cardiometabolic diseases. IONS antisense technology designs oligonucleotides that bind to targeted messenger RNA [mRNA] molecules, reducing targeted protein production that causes illnesses. Alternatively, IONS can also increase targeted protein levels if needed. Therefore, IONS’s antisense technology creates therapies addressing diseases' root causes in neurology and cardiometabolic illnesses.

In 2024, the company launched two major products: 1) Eplontersen, known as Wainua in certain regions, and Tofersen, commercially called Qalsody. Wainua was launched in the US and targets hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN). ATTRv-PN causes the accumulation of misfolded transthyretin [TTR] protein, which produces amyloid deposits in peripheral nerves. This causes nerve damage with pain and motor frailty as symptoms. Thus, Wainua is an antisense oligonucleotide that binds to the mutated TTR gene, reducing the production of this protein and preventing amyloid deposition and nerve damage.

On the other hand, Qalsody is an FDA-Approved drug developed in partnership with Biogen. It was also launched in the EU for Superoxide Dismutase One Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (SOD1-ALS). This type of ALS is related to mutations in the SOD1 gene and damages nerve cells located in the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include muscle weakness, disability, and death. Typically, SOD1 gene mutations lead to the production of a toxic form of the SOD1 protein. Thus, Qalsody’s Mechanism of Action [MoA] targets the SOD1 mRNA, lowering the production of the poisonous SOD1 protein. This decelerates neurodegenerative processes and improves survival rates.

R&D Momentum: Product Pipeline

Furthermore, the company’s pipeline includes more than 40 drug candidates developed in partnership and in-house. IONS's partners are BIIB and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for developing treatments for neurological conditions, such as ALS, Alzheimer’s disease [AD], Parkinson's disease [PD], Multiple System Atrophy, Huntington's disease, and Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Ionis collaborates with AstraZeneca and Novartis to develop therapies for cardiomyopathy and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, IONS partnered with GSK to develop Bepirovirsen for hepatitis B infection and Roche for an IgA nephropathy medication. IONS also collaborates with AZN to develop metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis treatments.

Lastly, the company’s in-house drug candidates target neurological conditions such as Alexander’s disease, ALS, Prion disease, and Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease. IONS’s cardiovascular programs investigate familial chylomicronemia syndrome [FCS], severe hypertriglyceridemia [sHTG], thrombotic disorders, and treatment-resistant hypertension. In April 2024, Ionis achieved positive results for Phase 3 in Olezarsen’s Balance study for FCS. This disease is a rare genetic condition characterized by the inability to break down lipoprotein particles that carry dietary fat in the blood, leading to recurrent and potentially deadly pancreatitis episodes. Olezarsen met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction in fasting triglycerides and a reduction in acute pancreatitis occurrences. Olezarsen also showed a favorable safety profile. Currently, Olezarsen has an FCS PDUFA date of December 19, 2024.

Research Progress: Updates

In May 2024, the company also showcased promising Phase 3 results from its Oasis-HAE and OasisPlus studies of Donidalorsen, indicated for hereditary angioedema [HAE]. This rare genetic disorder causes severe swelling (angioedema) in several body parts, including the skin, gastrointestinal tract, and airways. HAE is caused by gene mutations that code for C1 esterase inhibitors, a protein required to regulate inflammation. These mutations lead to a dysfunction or insufficiency of C1 esterase, causing HAE. The Oasis studies showed that Donidalorsen reduced HAE attacks with monthly or every two-month dosing, achieving a favorable safety profile as well.

In June 2024, IONS announced it completed enrollment for its Olezarsen Phase 3 trials for sHTG. The trials were Core pivotal, Core 2 confirmatory, and Essence supportive exposure. These trials will assess Olezarsen’s impact on triglyceride levels and pancreatitis incidence. They also attempt to evaluate cardiovascular episodes in sHTG patients. IONS also has other Phase 3 studies fully enrolled in 2024, such as B-well 1 and B-well 2 for chronic hepatitis B virus infections [HBV] using Bepirovirsen (GSK 3228836), in partnership with GSK. These trials will assess Bepirovirsen’s efficacy and safety profile.

More recently, in July 2024, IONS completed enrollment for a Zilganersen pivotal study indicated for Alexander’s disease, a rare genetic disorder affecting the nervous system. Alexander's disease is caused by glial fibrillary acidic protein [GFAP] gene mutations, leading to the accumulation of GFAP protein in astrocytes. This dynamic damages myelin and neurons, prompting symptoms such as developmental delay, seizures, macrocephaly, ataxia, and speech difficulties. IONS also obtained favorable Phase 2 for ION224 and ION582. ION224 is indicated for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis [MASH], and ION582 targets Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder that causes intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Reasonably Priced: Valuation Analysis

IONS trades at a $7.0 billion market cap from a valuation perspective, making it a larger biotech player in its sector. Its balance sheet holds $294.0 million in cash and equivalents and $1.8 billion in short-term investments. This means Ionis’s total available short-term liquidity is approximately $2.1 billion, against $1.3 billion in senior convertible notes maturing in 2024, 2026, and 2028. Its book value is $2.7 billion, implying a P/B multiple of 2.6. For comparison, its sector’s median P/B is 2.4, so the stock seems reasonably priced from that viewpoint.

I also estimate the company’s latest quarterly cash burn reached $140.1 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This would suggest a cash runway of about 12.8 quarters or 3.2 years. I believe this should be enough to finance its operations for the foreseeable future, especially considering its promising revenue growth. According to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on IONS, the company will generate $757.5 million in revenues by 2025, a 20.0% increase compared to 2024.

However, this suggests a forward P/S multiple of 9.2, which seems expensive compared to the sector’s median forward P/S of 3.6. Naturally, its sector’s revenue growth is estimated at 8.8%, so a slight premium might make sense. In total, IONS has a promising and diverse IP portfolio. Still, its stock trades at a slight premium relative to peers. Since IONS already has a relatively large market cap and still experiences significant cash burn, it somewhat tapers my optimism.

Therefore, IONS seems a reasonable "buy" on larger pullbacks. In the short term, it might need to digest its fast stock price rally since the May lows. However, I believe the company will likely continue compounding shareholder value over the long term. It has a diverse IP portfolio that could generate substantial revenues over time, and its upcoming pipeline also seems promising. Moreover, management has proven it can obtain partnerships with major pharma players. So, on balance, I think that despite the premium valuation, it’s rational to lean bullish on the stock over the long run.

Caveats: Risk Analysis

The main risk to IONS's bull thesis is its unprofitability. This is the primary red flag I see for the stock. Despite already having a host of approved drug candidates, the company continues to burn through its cash reserves. I acknowledge its cash runway seems sufficient for the foreseeable future, but I would like to see management making concrete strides toward profitability at this stage. Unfortunately, this wasn’t mentioned in its corporate presentation or earnings call. They had a few slides mentioning a “clear path to positive cash flow,” but I didn’t see any specifics about how they would achieve that. Instead, their focus remains on investing in their R&D projects, which is also sensible.

However, as investors, positive cash flow is key, especially for a company trading at a $7.0 billion valuation. Moreover, I think their IP targets a few rare diseases and specific conditions that may somewhat limit their TAM. Despite having a diverse IP, the limited TAM for rare diseases may cap the stock’s potential. So, I think there are some valuation concerns in the short term due to its premium price tag. Other than that, on balance, IONS is a solid biotech in the sector and is well-positioned to deliver shareholder value over the long run.

Solid Biotech: Conclusion

Overall, IONS emerges as a solid bet in its sector. Its main asset is undoubtedly its diverse IP portfolio across several conditions. IONS has also shown its ability to secure partnerships with major pharma players and validate its R&D strategy. Despite being somewhat expensive relative to peers, IONS has the ingredients to deliver shareholder value over the long term for investors who understand the embedded biotech risks.

