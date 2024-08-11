Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles Goodwin - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Hill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital
Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capitals
George Sellers - Stephens Inc

Operator

Hello, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Apyx Medical Corporation. At this time all participants have been placed in a listen-only more. At the end of the company’s prepared remarks we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company's website for replay shortly.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including without limitation, those identified in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, our most recent 10-Q filing and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This call will also include references to certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

We generally refer to these as non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available

Recommended For You

About APYX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APYX

Trending Analysis

Trending News