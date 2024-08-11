EyeMark

On our previous coverage of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) we went over why the company was treading water and unlikely to give investors a big return. There were challenges from multiple directions and the REIT's discipline, while helpful, was not enough to change the game. We came away with a Hold rating and showed investors how we were generating high yields while reducing the risk. The stock has gone sideways since then, and that action is best for our covered calls.

We go over the Q2-2024 numbers and tell you why we are not very enthusiastic, despite some potential for Federal Reserve easing in the next few months.

Q2-2024

GMRE maintained a high occupancy on its medical office portfolio in Q2-2024. The 96.2% number, while lower than some previous quarters, shows no real signs of distress. Rent coverage also remains healthy at 4.6X.

GMRE Q2-2024 Presentation

On the income statement, though, we can see the difficulties continuing. Rental revenues are slightly lower year over year, and the same can be seen for the funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

GMRE Q2-2024 Presentation

If not for the aggressive interest rate swaps employed by management, these numbers would actually be worse. You can see above that GMRE is one of the rare REITs that shows a declining interest expense year over year.

GMRE Q2-2024 Presentation

So what's driving the revenue trends? Some of it was from property dispositions, but a familiar name for REIT investors makes an appearance here as well. Steward Health Care.

Total revenue decreased to $34.2 million as compared to $36.4 million in the comparable prior year period, primarily reflecting the impact of the Company’s property dispositions that were completed during 2023 and the recognition of reserves for $0.8 million of rent primarily related to our tenant, Steward Health Care (“Steward”) at our facility in Beaumont, Texas (the “Beaumont Facility”) and the related write-off of $0.1 million of deferred rent.

Source: GMRE Q2-2024 Presentation

We will note that Steward continues to make payments on schedule, but there are some risks associated with their bankruptcy that cannot be ignored. They make 2.8% of the total rent, and GMRE is actively trying to find a substitute. The company is also working hard to get some extra mileage by expanding its portfolio.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 15-property portfolio of outpatient medical real estate for an aggregate purchase price of $80.3 million to be completed in two tranches. The properties are fully occupied and leased under triple-net or absolute triple-net leases. In July 2024, the Company completed the first of two tranches of this acquisition acquiring five properties encompassing 94,494 leasable square feet for an aggregate purchase price of $30.8 million with annualized base rent of $2.5 million. The second tranche ($49.5 million aggregate purchase price) is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Source: GMRE Q2-2024 Presentation

One side effect of the bruised and partially busted real estate market is that the cap rates are looking fairly delicious. If you recall, during the ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) era, 7.5% was fairly standard for mediocre properties. GMRE has secondary assets in the medical office space in markets where risks are higher, and even it was doing deals at 7.5% cap rates.

Despite the fact that we're seeing increasing competition for acquisitions in our target market, we were able to put this capital to work by completing $101 million of acquisitions at a 7.4% weighted average cap rate to date in 2021.

Source: GMRE Q1-2021 Transcript

The higher risk-free rates have blown that off all the way to 9%.

Austin Wurschmidt And as far as the cap rates on the $120 million, where would you expect kind of that to shake out on average? Alfonzo Leon Sure. So, I mean, we're targeting cap rates that are north of ACAP and are finding opportunities that are in the high 8s and even in the 9 caps. Jeffery Busch Austin, this is Jeff. I just want to add to that. It's a very exciting time, which I haven't said in a long time for us. If interest rates start to fall as projected, and there's opportunities out there in our niche at very attractive properties, good quality like we bought the $80 million portfolio, extraordinarily good quality at an ACAP, and there is higher ACAPs and hires out there for us in our niche that we'll be able to absorb, and we could have a very good year of that.

Source: GMRE Q2-2024 Transcript

So the investment climate is great for those with the cash, but unfortunately, GMRE really does not have the right currency. Its own stock continues to trade 20% below consensus NAV.

TIKR

So stock issuance is out of the question. The credit markets do remain open, and it could potentially increase the debt levels slightly. But the risks here are also high, as the company has about $620 million in debt.

GMRE Q2-2024 Presentation

That compares to its EBITDA run rate of close to $90 million as of Q2-2024. So it is already running a debt to EBITDA of close to 7.0X. That is about as far as we would go with secondary assets. Its own internal cash flow also leaves it very little room to deleverage. We probably should say "no room" instead of very little, as the dividend payout ratio is breaching 100%.

Verdict

With a payout of 84 cents and an expected FFO of 80 cents, the risks are mounting on GMRE. If Steward stops paying rent and a substitute cannot be found immediately, management likely makes the disciplined decision of taking the dividend down by 25%. Steward makes up about 3% of rents, but that would be about 7% of FFO. We are now recognizing this, and GMRE gets a high risk of a dividend cut over the next 12 months. This rating signifies a 33-50% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Author's Scale

Investors may be salivating at the thought of interest rate cuts, and those may ignite animal spirits in the sector. But GMRE is not exactly a risk-free bet even in that climate. There is an increasing amount of regular office space coming in as medical office via conversions. Everyone who speculated that telehealth will become the standard and medical office space will shrink after COVID, turned out to be wrong. So demand for these assets is there and getting stronger. But a lot of empty office is being repurposed to compete and unlike office to residential conversions, these are fairly easy. We used the rally to sell the January 2025 covered calls, and we will be fairly happy to exit at $10.00.

Author's App

Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.50% CUM PFD A ( NYSE: GMRE.PR.A

The preferreds remain an interesting part of the pie.

GMRE Q2-2024 Presentation

The current pricing, though, offers very little for the discerning investor. At $25.11 they trade almost right at par of $25.00 if you strip out the accrued dividends. So this likely get redeemed at the first sign of rate cuts, pushing the entire curve lower. The 7.5% yield is decent and no doubt safe, all things considered. But it does not hold appeal for us. We'd rather work our way to 20% annualized returns in the common (which is a higher risk, no doubt), than aim for just 7.5% on these preferreds.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.