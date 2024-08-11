The Stock Market: Fed Keeps Calm

Summary

  • U.S. stock market has recently experienced a lot of volatility as investors have grown nervous.
  • During this time, the Federal Reserve has maintained its policy of quantitative tightening, now in its 29th month.
  • Even though the Fed has reduced the size of its securities portfolio, the banking system still maintains an excessive amount of cash on its balance sheets.
  • Investors need to let the Federal Reserve proceed on its path of quantitative tightening realizing that the banking system remains very, very liquid.
  • Investors shouldn't "upset" things by overreacting to current data releases and let the Federal Reserve continue to keep on its current policy path.

In the last three and one-half weeks or so, the U.S. stock market has experienced a fair amount of volatility, going from hitting "new" historic highs on a regular basis to experiencing some rather large drops that got some investors rather nervous.

