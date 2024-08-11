The Stock Market: Fed Keeps Calm

robertcicchetti

In the last three and one-half weeks or so, the U.S. stock market has experienced a fair amount of volatility, going from hitting "new" historic highs on a regular basis to experiencing some rather large drops that got some investors rather nervous.

And, the Federal Reserve?

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and others stayed calm and basically replied to the turmoil..."We ain't doing anything yet!"

The investment community is "jumpy."

The investment community keeps getting current data reports and wants something done...or, believes that the Fed will soon do something.

And, the Fed...

Well, the Federal Reserve has done something that the investment community was totally unprepared for.

The Federal Reserve has kept a policy stance in place for more than 28 months...that's two years and four months!

The Federal Reserve has been in a policy of "quantitative tightening" since the middle of March in 2022.

The policy of quantitative tightening is aimed at reducing the size of the Fed's securities portfolio every month. Here is the chart.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

Over this period, the Federal Reserve has reduced the amount of securities it holds outright from $8,490.5 billion to $6,734.2 billion.

This represents a reduction in the portfolio of $1,756.3 billion...a whopping amount of securities.

And, from everything we can tell, the Federal Reserve is going to continue reducing the portfolio.

Investors have never, ever, faced a Federal Reserve policy that did so much for such a long time.

So, investors keep thinking that the Federal Reserve will change its policy given changes that are taking place in the economy.

But, investors keep forgetting that what the Federal Reserve is doing just represents the other side of what the Federal Reserve did to protect the U.S. economy from the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent recession.

The Federal Reserve built up the Fed's portfolio during the period that the U.S. economy was under attack.

Here we see what went on before March 2022.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

The Fed's securities portfolio rose from $3,592.6 billion in the middle of September 2019, to $8,490.5 billion in the middle of March 2022.

The increase...$4,897.9 billion.

So, the Federal Reserve has substantially reduced the size of its securities portfolio, but...by only about one-third!

The point is that the banking system of the United States still has a lot of "cash" on hand...the banking system of the United States is very, very liquid.

Looking at the Fed's H.8 statistical release on commercial banking, the total amount of cash assets in the U.S. banking system is currently $3,293.3 billion.

In the middle of September 2019, cash assets in the commercial banking system totaled $1,664.0 billion.

Cash assets in U.S. commercial banks are now just about 2 times the amount that existed in September 2019.

As I just stated, the U.S. banking system is very, very liquid!

Chairman Powell and the Federal Reserve still have a lot of work to do in order to see the banking system return to a more traditional level of cash assets.

To let these assets remain in the system presents the Fed with a real fear that these cash assets could become loans and become the foundation of a new wave of rising prices.

Inflation would be king!!!

So, the Federal Reserve still has a lot of work to do in order to keep inflation from getting "out of hand" sometime in the future.

So, Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve still must deal with the other side of pumping all these cash reserves into the banking system.

But, this liquidity provides the "base" of the healthy banking system.

It also supplies the foundation of a strong stock market.

And, it also supplies the financial resources that are needed to keep the economy growing and to keep unemployment near full employment.

But, this is a "new" environment, one that investors must get comfortable with.

This situation is allowing the economy to grow, allowing innovation to take place, and allowing the labor market to adjust to the changing configuration of the business structure.

Investors need to understand where we are, where the Fed is, and why the evolving economy may continue to "chug" along at its current pace.

And, investors need to understand that this is why the Federal Reserve needs to "stay calm" and continue to focus on its current "plan."

The Federal Reserve did what it had to do. It kept the economy going through the pandemic and the recession. In doing so the Fed erred on the side of a policy that was "too easy."

Currently, the Fed seems to be doing a good job in adjusting back from erring on the side of a "too easy" monetary policy.

Investors should stay calm and must not err on the side of causing another crisis.

Can the stock market continue to rise and hit more new, historic highs?

I believe that it can, if investors don't overreact.

But, I also know that this is a hard thing for investors to do.