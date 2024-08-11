jetcityimage

When I last covered EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) I had doubled my position in the experiential REIT on the back of its heavily covered but high dividend yield of 8.2%. I've since added to this position to reflect increased bullishness on the REIT with EPR last declaring a monthly cash dividend of $0.285 per share, kept unchanged from its prior payments and $3.42 per share annualized for a 7.8% dividend yield. EPR's fiscal 2024 second quarter saw the REIT generate adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") of $1.20 per share, down 11 cents from its year-ago comp of $1.31 per share, but up 8 cents sequentially from the first quarter. The figure means EPR comfortably covers the 3-month aggregate of its monthly dividend with a 140% coverage ratio. This comes against guidance for funds from operations as adjusted ("FFOAA") to be in the range of $4.76 to $4.96 for the 2024 fiscal year. While this would mean moderate year-over-year growth of 3.2% at the midpoint, it comes against the backdrop of a Fed funds rate at a 23-year high of 5.25% to 5.50%.

EPR Properties June 2024 Investor Presentation

The strategic focus to reduce their allocation to theatres, private schools, and early childhood education properties meant EPR is also guiding for full-year disposition proceeds of $60 million to $75 million, this range being hiked by $10 million at the low end during the second quarter. I've been loading up on more shares in response to a now certainty that the Fed will begin its long-delayed rate cut at its upcoming September 18 FOMC meeting with the CME FedWatch Tool placing the probability of a rate cut at 100%. The contention here is whether the Fed will opt for an unlikely 50 basis point reduction over a 25 basis point cut.

CME FedWatch Tool

Growth, Balance Sheet Health, And The Dividend Yield

EPR's balance sheet held total cash of $33.7 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $99.7 million a year ago and dipping from $59.6 million sequentially in the prior first quarter. The REIT's consolidated debt at $2.8 billion was at a blended coupon of 4.3% through a mix of fixed-rate debt and interest-rate swaps. This coupon is unchanged from the same quarter a year ago and from 2022, but EPR faces $136.6 million of debt maturing on August 22, 2024.

EPR Properties June 2024 Investor Presentation

Investment spending during the second quarter was $46.9 million against spending guidance of $200 million to $300 million for fiscal 2024. Overall, the bullish case for EPR centers on the potential multiple expansion that would be a catalyst by a Fed rate cut and the impact this would have on a monthly dividend payment that still sits far below its pre-pandemic average. EPR offered a roughly 5.5% dividend yield before the pandemic, with the current yield just under 150 basis points above this range.

Data by YCharts

To be clear, EPR would be trading at $62 per share if the market were to price the commons along its pre-pandemic averages, up 43% from the current price of EPR's commons. However, the extent to which this would be realizable would depend on how much rates decline to the ZIRP that defined the years before the pandemic. Further, while the market has been jittery around the creditworthiness of EPR's theatre tenants, the post-pandemic zeitgeist around this following the bankruptcy of Regal's owner Cineworld and AMC's going concern risk has meant the market demanding a higher yield to hold EPR's securities. There is another $300 million of debt coming due in 2025, with EPR's overall debt-maturity ladder not overly frontloaded but posing some risk to FFO if interest rates don't decline materially.

EPR Properties June 2024 Investor Presentation

Hence, the REIT will need to be more aggressive in its strategic focus of reducing theatre exposure once Fed rate cuts start bringing down the cost of capital to allow EPR to deploy its currently untouched $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. I also own a significant position in the Series C Preferreds (NYSE:EPR.PR.C), currently trading hands for a 20% discount to their $25 per share liquidation value and with a 7.14% yield on cost. The Series G Preferreds (NYSE:EPR.PR.G) and the Series E Preferreds (NYSE:EPR.PR.E) offer healthy yields with the E series being the highest-yielding security at 8%. AMC's debt deal to extend the maturity of $2.5 billion of existing debt to at least 2029 also bodes well for the solvency of the operator as rate cuts look set to reduce the burden of its debt load. EPR is in a great position with a well-covered dividend, non-theatre investment spending, and FFO growth at the midpoint of its range expected for 2024. I'm long.