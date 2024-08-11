STEP Energy Services Ltd. (SNVVF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCPK:SNVVF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Glanville - President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaas Deemter - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Byrne - Acumen Capital
Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets
Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets
John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning and welcome ladies and gentlemen to STEP Energy Services Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Steve Glanville, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Steve Glanville

Thank you operator and good morning. Welcome to our Q2 2024 conference call. My name is Steve Glanville and I'm the President and CEO of STEP Energy Services. I'd like to invite Klaas Deemter, our CFO, to provide an overview of our financial results for Q2 and then I'll provide some comments on operating conditions in the quarter and what we're seeing for the remainder of 2024. Then we'll open the call up for questions.

Over to you, Klaas.

Klaas Deemter

Thanks, Steve and good morning, everyone. My comments today will include forward-looking statements regarding STEP's future results and prospects. Please note that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our expectations. For more information on the forward-looking statements and these risk factors, please refer to our SEDAR filings for this quarter as well as our 2023 AF. Finally, please note that all numbers are in Canadian dollars, unless noted otherwise, then all round or possible.

