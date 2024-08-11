S&P 500: Key To A Bottom, Week Starting August 12th (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
14.36K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has made a solid recovery, but is the bottom in?
  • There were some positives from last week, but the evidence is mixed and not enough was done to shift the view bullish again.
  • The 5390-400 area and next week's close could be key in deciding whether the bottom is in or not.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

What a week! Or at least, what a Monday. Despite all the volatility, the S&P500 (SPY) closed back at 5344, just 2 points lower than the previous Friday. The big issue now is whether the bottom is in?

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
14.36K Followers
Andrew McElroy is Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade and author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' He has developed a unique system of technical analysis combined with an evaluation of market drivers to make high probability calls on market direction and reversal points. Andrew has been an independent trades since 2009 and manages a family portfolio of stocks and ETFs with his wife and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Macrogirl.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News